The Real IT Collabo of The Season: Philanthropy & Fashion

Who said fashion and altruism don’t mix? Next to entertainment, fashion is probably one of the most influencial industries for charitable causes.

Check out these philanthropic fashion industry leaders and their respective causes. Which one will you rock this season?

TOMS

Pretty much everyone I know and see on the streets has a pair. The perfect summer shoe and a feel good because when you purchase one for yourself you are also purchasing one for a child in need. I mean where else would you get an espadrille??! Also, as of September 2010, TOMS had distributed over a million pairs of shoes in countries all over the globe.

DONNA KARAN

Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Project, addresses issues where there is need, from supporting progressive cancer therapy treatments to helping the rebuilding process in Haiti. And its easy to get involved. Click above to about local charity events, sponsorship opportunities, and basic donation.

EDUN

The Conservation Cotton Initiative Uganda, works in conjunction with the Wildlife Conservation Society and Invisible Children to provide funding, training, and enterprise support for cotton farmers in northern Uganda, in order to help them build sustainable businesses. The second helps the Bidii School in Kiberia, Kenya by donating all profits from graphic tees, designed by the school’s elementary school age children, back to the school.

LIZ CLAIBORNE INC.

An initiative that is very close to my hear, Liz Claiborne Inc. has been working to end domestic violence since 1991. Their Love is Not Abuse campaign provides an extensive, multi-step approach to raise awareness, educate the public and prevent domestic violence and specifically teen dating abuse. From annual research on prevalence and other factors to entire curricula aimed at high school students to an iPhone app for parents, the company’s endeavor offers an extensively involved, multi-channel approach to the issue.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Diane von Furstenberg does her due dilligence when it comes to philanthropy. The designer supports organizations including amfAR, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Love Heals, the White Ribbon Alliance, and more. She also inspires and assists other to get involved with the DVF Awards, which provides four honorees each year with the exposure and resources needed to help their efforts on behalf of the social, economic, and political standing of women.

MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs charity, Aid for AIDS Charity Tee Shirts, sells a range of tees from which 100% of the proceeds are donated to Aid for AIDS International. AFAI works to help improve the quality of life of people living with HIV or AIDS in developing countries, as well as immigrants in the U.S. Marc Jacobs’ site also includes information on the organization and a link to donate to AFAI directly.