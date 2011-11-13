‘Real Housewives’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Wedding Details

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak was made an honest woman this past Friday by her NFL beau Kroy Biermann. They, along with probably hundreds of thousands of other couples, decided to marry on 11/11/11, in a lavish ceremony in Hotlanta.

The guest list was basically a who’s who of the C-list. Kim’s “close friends” like Perez Hilton, Patti Stanger and her castmates, all stepped out to support the woman who may single-handedly be keeping the wig industry in business.

According to Patti (who is known for her Bravo show The Millionaire Matchmaker and most recently, her homophobic comment incident), the wedding was beautiful. “Wedding scoop: Best kiss ever (movie star quality), best vows by any groom ever, best red velvet cake I ever tasted,” she tweeted. I’m willing to bet that Kroy’s vows weren’t the best of any groom ever, but okay.

Alright, let’s talk about the dress. For a woman who has said multiple times that she’s dying in Dior, it surprised me that Kim opted to get married in a “pre-owned gown.” (Honey, this is your wedding, not a Toyota Celica. Loosen those Louis Vuitton purse strings and dig into those well-earned Tardy for the Party royalties already!) Regardless, it was actually pretty. I mean, it’s exactly what you would expect — covered in Swarovski crystals, pearls, beads, and embroidered lace. (Sigh) No one said being demure was her strong suit. Take a look here.

Not to be outdone by another reality star named Kim who recently got married (you may know her now as the ex Mrs. Kris Humphries), a source told me exclusively that Zolciak also had three changes throughout the night! It’s tearing up my heart that there are no pictures yet, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see which mag she sells ’em to. (Oh, and if you’re a Real Housewives junkie like myself, you’ll be pleased to know that Derek Blanks of the “alter ego photo shoot” in season 2 was the photographer for the big day!)