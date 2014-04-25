Whether you want to admit it or not, we’ve all found ourselves watching an episode (or five) of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York.” Of course, while nothing on reality television is what it seems, there is a certain element of realness celebrated in the realm of reality television. And while some people would argue that reality television rewards bad behavior, there are truths lurking between the bad marriages, money trouble, and drama among the ladies.

Read on for 14 surprisingly accurate life lesson from the ladies we all love to hate.

1. It’s easier to make your mark on Bravo (and the world) if you have a catchphrase, like Ramona Singer’s “turtle time.”

2. Everybody who works for Diddy is awesome, like Heather Thomson.

3. Leave your husband behind on “girls’ night out.”

4. There’s nothing a little white wine can’t fix.

5. If you’re bringing your kids to a formal event, they had better behave. Their own fancy names will not suffice.

For more surprisingly accurate life lessons from the “Real Housewives of New York,” head over to Ok! Magazine now.

MORE FROM OK!:

RHONJ’s Kathy Wakile on Her Daughter’s Brain Tumor

Amazing Diet Tips From Kim Kardashian

Amazing Mean Girls Quotes You Probably Forgot About