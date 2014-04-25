StyleCaster
Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the” Real Housewives of New York”

Whether you want to admit it or not, we’ve all found ourselves watching an episode (or five) of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York.” Of course, while nothing on reality television is what it seems, there is a certain element of realness celebrated in the realm of reality television. And while some people would argue that reality television rewards bad behavior, there are truths lurking between the bad marriages, money trouble, and drama among the ladies.

Read on for 14 surprisingly accurate life lesson from the ladies we all love to hate.

1. It’s easier to make your mark on Bravo (and the world) if you have a catchphrase, like Ramona Singer’s “turtle time.”

tumblr m4slihemtl1ql5yr7o1 500 Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the Real Housewives of New York

2. Everybody who works for Diddy is awesome, like Heather Thomson.

heather thomson Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the Real Housewives of New York

3. Leave your husband behind on “girls’ night out.”

alex mccord oct5 Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the Real Housewives of New York

4. There’s nothing a little white wine can’t fix.

tumblr n2p6hkpcpa1sk5k0ho1 4001 Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the Real Housewives of New York

5. If you’re bringing your kids to a formal event, they had better behave. Their own fancy names will not suffice.

alex mccord Surprisingly Accurate Life Lessons from the Real Housewives of New York

For more surprisingly accurate life lessons from the “Real Housewives of New York,” head over to Ok! Magazine now.

