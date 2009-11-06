The Real Housewives of O.C. Premieres, Gretchen Grieves

The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered last night, allowing us to catch up with our old friends. Some things have changed in their sunny world, most notably the death of Gretchen‘s husband. She expressed her grief to the cameras, and we shifted uncomfortably in our chairs and watched.

This is a sensitive subject; we’re in no place to say how she felt about her previous husband while they were married. Judging by her new relationship with Slade, however, we find it hard to believe she’s really as torn up as she acted…

[popwatch]