‘Real Housewives’ Magazine Shoot Proves To Be Dramalicious

I’m always a huge fan of The Hollywood Reporter‘s cover stories. In 2011, they uncovered the secrets of the Kardashian empire and did a ridiculous shoot with Rachel Zoe, and now they have stepped it up yet again. This month, they profile the half-billion dollar franchise we all know as Bravo’s Real Housewives.

The cover, which features a housewife from each city, was shot last month, and it was almost as dramatic as one of the episodes! Apparently, Beverly Hills star, former child actress, and fresh-out-of-rehab Kim Richards would not sit near Brandi Glanville, the scorned ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian, who left her for country singer LeAnn Rimes. “To me, she doesn’t exist,” Richards said.

While Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes sorted through tons of pairs of Louboutins in her Louis Vuitton suitcase (she’s “rich,” remember?), New York’s resident wino was hawking her Pinot Grigio to everyone in sight. Yes, that’s right. Ramona Singer was ready to get loose — and she wanted all the girls along for the ride.

Much to her dismay, not everyone was down to drink in the morning. I understand her pain. Needless to say, it was a true disaster, and check out the full cover story for a glimpse into the franchise which basically revived Bravo as a network. Oh, and watch the behind-the-scenes video below of the shoot.