The “Real Housewives” Curse: The Franchise’s 10 Biggest Dramas

The most addictive reality TV franchise is undoubtedly Bravo’s Real Housewives, which allows viewers to see a world of glitz and glamour in some of America’s most cosmopolitan and exclusive cities. Of course, nothing on reality TV is what it seems, and while the ladies of the Real Housewives make it their main priority to act like everything is completely fine, it usually isn’t.

Be it bad marriages, money troubles and a whole lot more, there is always something going on behind the scenes. Just today, it was reported that Adrienne Maloof and her doctor hubby Paul Nassif were splitting after documenting their marital strifes on the previous season. You can add them to the long list of couples who have divorced after they became reality stars.

