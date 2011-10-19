‘Real Housewives’ Countess LuAnn Chats New Season & New Song

Any Real Housewives of New York fan is familiar with the one and only Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. For the majority of the first two seasons, she wreaked havoc with major condescension and attitude, and was constantly instructing the ladies on how to be more “classy.” Then, her life took a turn. Her beloved husband filed for divorce and she was left Countless. But she hardly sat around wallowing. LuAnn quickly rebounded with a younger, studly Frenchman named Jacques.

(FYI: They’re still together. Their secret? “Put away the BlackBerry!”)

I caught up with LuAnn at the Huffington Post Game Changers Awards last night in NYC, and as an avid listener of her ridiculous second single “Chic, C’est La Vie,” I was dying to know if I could expect more music soon. As it turns out, we can! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak‘s “ex-girlfriend,” lesbian DJ Tracy Young had just asked LuAnn if she would like to do a song with her. “My good friend Tracy just approached me to do a song with her – and you’re the first to know!” Basically, you’re welcome. I can already hear it blaring from speakers at gay clubs across America.

Of course, I also had to inquire regarding the recent casting changes that have occurred within the New York Housewives, namely the ousting of her besties Jill Zarin and Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

“Of course, I miss my old castmates,” she admits. “I love Jill and Kelly, and we keep in touch, but we’ve got new ladies and a new season coming up — and that’s exciting!” I may have my doubts about the season to come, but I’m sure I’ll be tuning in, let’s just be honest.