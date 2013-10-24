11 “Real Housewives” Who Went Into Acting

Many “Real Housewives” are exploiting capitalizing on their reality TV fame to become actresses—and some already had major (and not-so-major) roles before they joined the show. From Brandi to Bethenny, Kyle to Kenya, here’s a rundown of the ladies who have taken a stab at acting.

Brandi Glanville of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” makes her acting debut this weekend in the Lifetime movie, “Missing at 17.” And apparently she isn’t terrible in it.

Kenya Moore of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” probably has the biggest acting resume of all the housewives. Her movie career dates back to the early ’90s with “Waiting to Exhale.” She’s also had roles on “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Girlfriends,” and in that terrible thriller with Lindsay Lohan, “I Know Who Killed Me,” to name a few.

A major storyline for Heather Dubrow on “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 8 was her acting gigs—she booked two back-to-back on “Hot in Cleveland” and “Malibu Country.” The latter show got cancelled shortly afterwards, but that clearly had nothing to do with Heather’s performance. Clearly.

