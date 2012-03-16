What Do Real Guys Think Of Spring’s Hottest Trends?

Every so often we ask our guy for his opinion on something we’re wearing, and every so often we’re shocked by his take. NOT a fan of eight inch wedges? Think skinny jeans are a torture device? Who IS this person and how did he ever get a membership at Gilt?!?
Needless to say, while one of our fave bloggers (aka The Man Repeller) has clear guidelines on what SHE thinks turns guys off, we decided to test this theory by asking three different men to weigh in on the five hottest trends of the season. In one corner is the boyfriend, in another is the guy friend and sitting on the sidelines, offering his pithy commentary is none other than our favorite gay pal.
From neons to peplum skirts, you can trust they didn’t hold back. Click on the slideshow above for their take on what you should be wearing this spring…that is, if you’re hanging out with them.
The Boyfriend: "Yeah, it's hot."
The Guy Friend: "Little over the top, if you ask me."
The Gay Pal: "VULGAR. That's all I can say. Peplum ruined Michelle William's Oscars moment. Protest peplum."
The Boyfriend: "Whatever. You wear that all the time, right?"
The Guy Friend: "As long as you actually know what colors go together this could look good."
The Gay Pal: "I mean... some women take it too far."
The Boyfriend: "I like it."
The Guy Friend: "I'm a fan."
The Gay Pal: "I love colored denim. It takes the big stick out of fashion's arse."
The Boyfriend: "Eh. A little too 1986."
The Guy Friend: "Fine by me -- it's pretty bright."
The Gay Pal: "I'd be lying if I said I didn't love it. Of course, everything in moderation."
The Boyfriend: "Hate it. They look like old lady clothes."
The Guy Friend: "WTF?"
The Gay Pal: "Look, I love a bold print as much as the next dude. I'd even wear a Versace gown to the grocery store if I could. But like I said about neon on neon, there's a time and a place."