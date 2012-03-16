What Do Real Guys Think Of Spring’s Hottest Trends?

Every so often we ask our guy for his opinion on something we’re wearing, and every so often we’re shocked by his take. NOT a fan of eight inch wedges? Think skinny jeans are a torture device? Who IS this person and how did he ever get a membership at Gilt?!?

Needless to say, while one of our fave bloggers (aka The Man Repeller) has clear guidelines on what SHE thinks turns guys off, we decided to test this theory by asking three different men to weigh in on the five hottest trends of the season. In one corner is the boyfriend, in another is the guy friend and sitting on the sidelines, offering his pithy commentary is none other than our favorite gay pal.

From neons to peplum skirts, you can trust they didn’t hold back. Click on the slideshow above for their take on what you should be wearing this spring…that is, if you’re hanging out with them.

