Real Estate Porn: Wayne Gretzky’s Former Mansion and a Private Play House in Pennsylvania

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re pondering our debut theater production in the private, 20,000-square-foot play house attached to this Fort Washington compound ($25 million), and planning a fantasy pizza party to make use of the real wood burning pizza oven featured in Wayne Gretzky’s former Thousand Oaks mansion ($15 million).

Of course, if you’re just in need of R&R, you can always kick back at Formula One driver Jacques Villeneuve’s luxury Quebec retreat ($5 million), which comes with its own lake.

Which luxury listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments!