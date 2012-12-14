Real Estate Porn: Wayne Gretzky’s Former Mansion and a Private Play House in Pennsylvania

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.
This week, we’re pondering our debut theater production in the private, 20,000-square-foot play house attached to this Fort Washington compound ($25 million), and planning a fantasy pizza party to make use of the real wood burning pizza oven featured in Wayne Gretzky’s former Thousand Oaks mansion ($15 million).
Of course, if you’re just in need of R&R, you can always kick back at Formula One driver Jacques Villeneuve’s luxury Quebec retreat ($5 million), which comes with its own lake.
Which luxury listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments!
FORT WASHINGTON, PA: This modern Pennsylvania property features a 20,000-square-foot bank barn converted into a play house—in case you feel like staging a small theatrical production on a whim. For sportier fare, there are indoor and outdoor tennis courts, an exercise room, and (naturally) a pool and accompanying pool house. $25,000,000 at Christies.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA: This massive 13,276-square-foot estate was custom designed for hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky. Naturally, it comes with super-star amenities like a wood burning pizza oven, promenade terraces, tennis court and home gym. As an added bonus (or setback, depending on your perspective), you'll get a new neighbor in Britney Spears. $14,995,000 at Sothebys.
NEW CAANAN, CT: Live out your agrarian, milk-and-honey fantasy in this Tudor-style Connecticut mansion, which is located on 154 acres of lush forest and features state-of-the-art equestrian facilities in addition to a whopping 11 bedrooms. Price upon request at Christies.
NEWPORT, RI: Channel your inner Gatsby in this swanky Newport property, which is tucked between former Vanderbilt and Astor family mansions. Silk-covered walls, paneled library room and a carriage house complete with staff quarters and a massive gymnasium are just the tip of the iceberg. $17,900,000 at Christies.
PALM DESERT, CA: Gucci heiress, Patricia Gucci (not to be confused with Patrizia, who was convicted of having her husband killed in '95), is selling her 23-acre Palm Springs escape, which features a sprawling guest house, tennis court, swimming pool, and film screening room in a sandy desert landscape. $9,000,000 at The Partners Trust.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA: If its precarious geography doesn't alarm you, then you'll want to check out the newly restored 8,000-square-foot Villa Rockledge—which literally hangs over the edge of a cliff—which heads to auction this Saturday and boasts a whopping 12 bedrooms in addition to sweeping Pacific Ocean views. Bidding starts at $10,500,000 at Premiere Estates.
QUEBEC: This week, former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve listed his 851 acre property in Quebec. In addition to serious privacy (the cabin can only be accessed by a private 1.5 mile dirt road), the unusual retreat includes an entire lake. $4,995,000 at Sothebys.
SAINT BARTHELEMY: With killer views of the Caribbean Sea, this swanky Saint Barthelemy villa boasts two infinity jacuzzis and a sleek white marble terrace on 1.2 acres of verdant jungle. $20,939,668 at Christies.
MIAMI BEACH, FL: This Mediterranean style mansion is located on a golf course in the rtizy La Gorce neighborhood in Miami Beach. Considering its six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three fireplaces, and infinity pool, the $3 million asking price sounds like a bargain. $3,000,000 at Zillow.
SOHO, NY: Who doesn't fantasize about what life's like behind those, huge floor-to-ceiling windows when walking around Soho? This 3,500-square-foot loft comes with an income-generating retail space (upwards of $8k per month) as well as west, east and south facing windows. $5,500,000 at Sothebys.
