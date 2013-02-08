Real Estate Porn: Rent Marc Jacobs’ Soho Pad and Buy a Georgia Villa With Its Own Airport

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re thinking about how many collections Marc Jacobs designed inside this Mercer Street loft (which you can rent for $37,500 a month), and looking up juice recipes for the private juice bar attached to this $35 million Aspen, Colorado mansion.

And as any high-roller knows, schlepping family members to your private villa can be a real pain in the butt. Not so at this buttressed $11 million Georgia estate, which—in addition to a separate guest “pavilion”—features its own airport.

What new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 ASPEN, COLORADO: Auspiciously dubbed the Star Mountain Ranch, this Aspen mansion is packed with luxe creature comforts like French limestone floors, indoor and outdoor pools, an exercise room, and a juice bar. The broker description also mentions "LCD glass in the pool area"—though why, exactly, we're not sure. $35,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK: For millionaires who prefer their mansions oozing with New England charm, this East Hampton estate is nestled on two acres on Further Lane, and comes with an apple orchard, stone paths, and even ecret gardens. $24,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran LONDON, ENGLAND: This classic London townhouse is larger than it looks from the outside, with four reception areas, a private gym, and a "hammam" (or Turkish bath). We're not sure if the room pictured is the actual sauna area, but we're pretty sure we could live comfortably in that giant marble bath tub. $28,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate PARIS, FRANCE: Living comme les francaises never looked as tempting as it does in this Avenue Breteuil townhouse, which extends over three floors and includes a library, linen room, and basement staff apartments. Price upon request at Christies. Photo: Chrsties Real Estate/Chrsties Real Estate LURIN, SAINT BARTHELEMY: This Lurin property is the ultimate high-roller escape. With bedrooms divided into individual bungalows, each guest gets their own bathroom, massive rain shower, terrace, and even their own private pool. Price upon request at Christies. Photo: Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate CINCINATTI, OHIO: No serious real estate collection is complete without a Frank Lloyd Wright original, and the 1955 "Gerald B and Beverly Tonkens House" came on the market for the first time ever this week. Bonus: the property still features most of its original, custom-made furniture. $1,788,000 at Comey & Shepherd. Photo: Zillow/Zillow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: For those who have fantasies about living like a world-famous fashion designer, Marc Jacobs' swanky Mercer Street loft is a must-see, with floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek custom cabinetry, and a giant home office. $37,500 a month, at Town Residential. Photo: Town Residential/Town Residential SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA: Modestly christened the "House of Dreams," this walled-in waterfront compound is made to look like a buttressed Mediterranean manor. The main house features four bedrooms and four baths, while the pavilion—a totally separate building—has two more bedrooms and baths. And don't worry: there's a private airport. $10,950,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA: Not only does this massive, 526-acre South African mansion offer knock-out views of the surrounding mountains and feature most of its original interiors, but the price includes ownership of its acclaimed winery—one of the top producers of Cabernet in the country. $31,100,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys PORT ANDRATX, SPAIN: The size may be modest, but the killer ocean views from this Port Andratx villa more than make up for the lack of a private grotto or a pizza oven. $5,950,771 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Next slideshow starts in 10s Just Opened Hot Spots: Where to Go During New York Fashion Week

















