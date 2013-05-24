Real Estate Porn: Reese Witherspoon’s Ojai Escape and a Townhouse Created by 19 Decorators

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re pulling out the gardening shears and harvesting a few turnips from Reese Witherspoon’s organic garden, which is attached to her bucolic $7.25 million Ojai escape (which comes complete with stables and a carraige house).

We’re also trying to decide which room is our favorite in this (slightly schizophrenic) Kips Bay townhouse, which was designed by 19 New York decorators for the 2013 Decorator’s Showcase.

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 PALM BEACH, FLORIDA: This 21,000 square foot mega-mansion is situated steps from Palm Beach, and comes with requesite high-roller amenities like a circular courtyard, ocean facing terraces, and an "oversized" pool. With extras like a gym, entertaining space, and game room, the only time you'll leave is to restock the wet bar (it has one of those too). $37,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran MANALAPAN, FLORIDA: Complete with a private spa, wine room, and waterfront dock, this "ocean to lake" Florida mansion is a classically luxe escape for high-rollers looking to settle into their own villa. $15,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Gilded Age architect Stanford White completed this ultra-detailed mansion in 1882. Inside, lush details like elaborate stained glass, hand-carved wood panes, and original brass work make it a serious showpiece. The estate also features a dedicated "music room" along with a whopping nine bedrooms.

$2,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NEW YORK: The former home of conductor John Philip Sousa, this seven-story Greenwich Village townhouse comes with rityz amenities like a zen garden, two-story living room and "wine tasting lounge." Not enough? The estate also features a glass elevator, steam sauna, two indoor kitchens, and an outdoor entertaining area.

$28,900,000 at Town Real Estate. Photo: Town Real Estate/Town Real Estate OJAI, CALIFORNIA: This seven-acre ranch (which was one featured in the pages of Vogue) is the current digs of Reese Witherspoon. With a bucolic-castle charm, you'll find beamed ceilings, horse stables, a carriage house, and an organic garden inside its wooden gates.

$7,250,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency PUNTA MINITAS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Looking for a tropical escape? This private island comes with a palm-thatched "palapa," or palm-thatched house, along with immaculately maintained gardens and orchards. Guests in the three-bedroom guest house can take a short walk to the ocean side pool, which is framed by flowering vines and an alfresco dining area.

$16,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate NEW YORK, NEW YORK: 19 top decorators collaborated on this stately Kips Bay townhouse, which features five renovated stories along with an air chef's kitchen, a double-height sun room, library with a private terrace and a full floor master suite. $16,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys Homes/Sothebys Homes SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA: Mexican architect Luis Barragan added pops of hot pink and modern curves to this quirky Santa Rosa compound. In addition to a 7,800 square foot main house, the property features a two-bedroom guest building, 13.6 forested acres, and views of the surrounding wine country. $8,900,000 at Coldwell Banker. Photo: California Moves/California Moves LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA: This 30,000 square foot compound was meticulously restored over the past seven years, and boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a formal ballroom so you don't have to sweat where to host your next gala. $27,000.0000 at Estately. Photo: Estately/Estately SUNSET STRIP, CALIFORNIA: This super-swanky pad on the Sunset Strip has an "indoor outdoor flow," with an open format floor plan connecting a great room, entertainment center, wine room, and gym. The half-naked babe lounging in the broker pictures isn't included (we don't think). $4,995,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency Next slideshow starts in 10s The Best Sunglasses For Your Face Shape

















