Real Estate Porn: Modern Luxury in Venice California and a White Marble Spanish Villa

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.
This week, we’re brushing up on our barbecue skills for two top-notch Tennessee mansions: one, the former home of supreme court justice Thaddeus Abraham Cox; the other, a sprawling, hill-top mansion with a three-tier swimming pool.
We’re also anticipating killer summer soirees at this Lake Tahoe estate, which—in addition to an expansive lake-front terrace—comes complete with a home theater, billiards room, and 2,500 bottle wine room.
Finally, because nothing is off-limits in LA, we’re stocking up on champagne and orange juice for early-morning cocktails in the upstairs bar of this Beverly Hills mansion (located off the master bedroom suite).
Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!
BENDINAT, SPAIN:
This imposing Spanish villa looks like somewhere Zeus would spend his summers, with classic Greek columns, white marble floors, a smattering of marble statues and wrap-around terraces with views to the sea. $8,982,000 at Sothebys.
Photo:
Sothebys/Sothebys
WINDERMORE, FLORIDA: This picturesque Florida mansion is nestled beside the super-luxe Isleworth Country Club. Inside, you'll find opulent details like hard stone floors, hand-painted ceilings, as well as an on-site spa and pool cabana. Price Upon Request, Christies Real Estate.
Photo:
Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA: With quintessentially Californian details like hand-hewn reclaimed beams, limestone flooring, and floor to ceiling windows, this Irvine mansion looks like a wine country retreat. Surrounding mountains may lure you outdoors, but ritzy details like heated floors, an outdoor kitchen, full gym, and media center make it just as tempting to stay inside. $7,995,000 at Sothebys.
Photo:
Sothebys/Sothebys
LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA: It may be situated on Lake Tahoe—better known for mounted deer heads than luxury—but this rustic mansion comes finished with opulent amenities like a full bar, billiards room, 2,500 bottle wine bar (and "tasting area") as well as a home theater and outdoor stone hot tub. $16,800,000 at Christies.
Photo:
Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA:
This super-swanky California mansion oozes Beverly Hills glam, from the two-story entry hall to the walk-in wine room and private upstairs bar (located, interestingly, off the master suite). $25,000,000 at The Agency.
Photo:
The Agency/The Agency
LONDON, ENGLAND: This handsome London townhouse dates back to the late 18th century, when it housed the Duke of Beaufort. The classic manor looks like a modern day Downton Abbey, with sweeping views of the River Thames, a rambling rose garden (with an "ancient" Mulberry tree) and large-scale suites. Price Upon Request, at Christies.
Photo:
Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate
OJAI, CALIFORNIA: Built on 100 acres of wild Ojai mountain ranges, this Spanish-style Ojai mansion boasts 360 degree views of the Pacific Ocean and nearby Chananel Islands. Elegant amenities like a 75-foot elliptical pool and 6,000-square-foot finished farmhouse cater to outdoorsy types who take their adventure with a dash of luxe. $9,950,000 at Christies.
Photo:
Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate
OOLTEWAH, TENNESSEE:
Situated on a green hilltop overlooking the city of Ooltewah, this Tennessee estate is geared towards large-scale entertaining, with outdoor dining spaces, a massive guest house and a three-tiered swimming pool. $5,300,000 at Sothebys.
Photo:
Sothebys/Sothebys
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE: Also in Tennessee, this Italian-style stone mansion was built for Supreme Court Justice, Thaddeus Abraham Cox, back in 1922. Today, the 14,000 square foot estate serves as a medical complex, but is being marketed as a single family residence. No doubt the right high-roller will have a vision for the stately old property, which features a private elevator, expansive gardens, and separate 3-bedroom guesthouse. $4,995,000 at Keller Williams.
Photo:
Keller Williams/Keller Williams
VENICE, CALIFORNIA: Located in one of America's coolest neighborhoods, this ultra-modern mansion—which features floor-to ceiling windows, outdoor dining space, and a lavish master suite—overlooks California's Venice canals. $3,975,000 at Coldwell Banker.
Photo:
Coldwell Banker/Coldwell Banker