Real Estate Porn: Modern Luxury in Venice California and a White Marble Spanish Villa

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re brushing up on our barbecue skills for two top-notch Tennessee mansions: one, the former home of supreme court justice Thaddeus Abraham Cox; the other, a sprawling, hill-top mansion with a three-tier swimming pool.

We’re also anticipating killer summer soirees at this Lake Tahoe estate, which—in addition to an expansive lake-front terrace—comes complete with a home theater, billiards room, and 2,500 bottle wine room.

Finally, because nothing is off-limits in LA, we’re stocking up on champagne and orange juice for early-morning cocktails in the upstairs bar of this Beverly Hills mansion (located off the master bedroom suite).

