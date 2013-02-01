Real Estate Porn: A Miami Mansion with Its Own Moat and an All-Glass New York City Penthouse

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re picking out Gatsby-glam gowns to go with a $17.9 million Newport mansion—which comes with three green houses and heated marble floors—and anticipating our new five-star lifestyle in the $19.5 million mansion attached to the Dominican Republic’s Casa de Campo resort.

We’re also living out our Camelot fantasies in a gilded Miami castle situated with its own private moat. With a private boat house and dedicated “BBQ gazebo,” the only thing this American Chateau doesn’t come with is a white knight—though we’re sure someone on staff could take care of that for you.

1 of 10 MIAMI, FLORIDA: This massive chateau—which is built smack in the center of its own private lake and framed by 14 acres—may look like a French castle, but is located in—you guessed it—Miami, Florida. As such, it comes with some modern (and very American) amenities like a "BBQ gazebo." Price Upon Request at Christies.

Photo: Christies/Christies WASHINGTON, DC: You don't have to be a senator to enjoy a little Capitol Hill luxury. This glamorous townhouse was renovated in 2009 to include entertaining spaces, a chef's kitchen, two family rooms, and an enormous master "retreat." $3,100,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys PUNTA MINITAS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Who wants to check out of their resort at the end of vacation when you could actually live in one full-time? This 35,000 square foot monster is located on the five-star Casa de Campo resort, and features an open floor plan, private beach, and ocean views. $19,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Built in 1875, this old-fashioned Newport mansion is begging for a Gatsby-style bash. Located on 425 feet of private coast, the estate features its own carriage house, three greenhouses, and an infinity pool with heated marble tiling. $17,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies SOUTHAMPTON, LONG ISLAND: Eight bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, and a sixty-foot swimming pool make this Gin Lane mansion the ultimate in Hamptons luxury. As an added bonus, you can pack an Ina Garten-style picnic to enjoy on its 2.2 acres of oceanfront landscape. $14,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran JACKSON, WYOMING: Outdoorsy millionaires should pack their cowboy boots and fishing poles for the Riva Ridge Preserve, which features a 13,000 square foot main house with log cabin style interiors, and a wood-burning pizza stove. If the main estate doesn't have enough space to house your fishing buddies, you can send them to the four-bedroom guesthouse (which also has space for a full-time caretaker). $37,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This minimalist Sunset Strip pad features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sleek, modern details like a wall of Silver Travertine criss-crossing the length of the house and a 26-foot "trough" fireplace framing the infinity pool. $13,750,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA: This 1912 California mansion offers 360-degree views of the Santa Barbara mountains and the Pacific Ocean, and comes furbished with luxe details like hand-carved mahogany moldings, European bronze hardware, and mosaic tiled floors. $57,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This all-glass penthouse overlooking Central Park West may be the most glamorous property in the Big Apple, occupying 5,000 square feet over two separate levels with sweeping views of the park below. $35,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies LURIN, SAINT BARTHELEMY: This unusual island estate features a series of bungalows connected by narrow limestone paths suspended over pools and ponds. The surrounding gardens are stocked with rare cacti and tropical plant species. Price Available Upon Request, at Christies.


















