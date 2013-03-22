Real Estate Porn: Mel Gibson’s Costa Rica Escape and an Apple Co-Founder’s Modern Pad

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re ordering new snorkeling gear for an escape to Mel Gibson’s $29 million pink-painted Costa Rica mansion, which consists of three separate villas—so you can fly-in a few pals if you don’t mind sharing the pristine white beaches.

Later, we’ll live like a Silicon Valley guru in Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s minimalist Santa Rosa pad, which hit the market at $4.5 million, and celebrate the first days of spring with a rager at this $28.5 million Shelter Island compound, which comes with its own stripper poles, VIP lounge, and bar.

Which new listings have you drooling this week?

1 of 10 CASOLE D'ELSA, ITALY: This elegant stone villa is the ultimate Tuscan retreat, attached to a five-star resort and club (an 18th century castle) and outfitted with a glass-tiled infinity pool, hand-set stone patio, terra-cotta vaulted ceilings and, of course, a wood-burning pizza oven (it is Italy, after all). $4,800,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys PLAYA BARRIGONA, COSTA RICA: This hot pink beachfront compound is owned by Mel Gibson, and consists of three separate villas, each outfitted with verandas, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. If the sandy beaches nearby don't tempt you, take a dip in the pool or grill in the outdoor cooking area. $29,750,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MILL NECK, NEW YORK: This super-glam New York mansion exudes tons of old-school elegance, with a billiards room, 60-foot stone-patio pool, and massive terrace overlooking the Hudson river. Our favorite room is easily the grand kitchen, which is chock full of white marble fixtures and opens up to a tall skylight. $15,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Lofts are hard to come by on the Upper East Side, which makes this open format, 5,100 square-foot condo a rare find indeed. Inspired by "the luster of satin, the gleam of gold and the sleekness of curves," designer Jaime Drake spared no expense when glamorizing the space, which features a wood-burning fireplace, private library, and spa. $11,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA: Located in the ritzy Rancho Mirage neighborhood (neighboring Palm Springs), this 12,000 square foot mansion features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private fitness center, onyx fireplaces, and panoramic desert views. We also dig the '90s-era decor, like these bright purple chairs and white leather settees. $16,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA: Owned by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, this super-elegant Los Gatos estate—which comes in at a respectable 7,500 square feet—has been updated from its dated '80s condition, and boasts dramatic canyon views as well as sleek, minimalist interiors. $4,500,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK: With 40 rooms and 23,000 square feet, it would have been surprising if this Shelter Island compound didn't come with a stripper pole—which you'll find in the basement, along with an illuminated dance floor, bar area, and curtained "VIP" room. $28,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys TUCSON, ARIZONA: The brainchild of architect Rick Joy, this sleek Arizona estate is meant to blend into its southwestern surroundings with rusted steel textures and warm, wood-lined interiors. Inside, you'll find an open floor plan, swimming pool, fire pit, and sweeping views of the red rocks. $4,595,000 at Long Realty. Photo: Long Realty/Long Realty THE PLAINS, VIRGINIA: Surrounded by rolling hills and tall grasses, this handsome Virginia manor is fit for a senator, and comes complete with requisite entertaining spaces as well as formal gardens, stacked-stone walls, and bridges and paths for traversing the on-site stream. $21,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys KATONAH, NEW YORK: Built in 1900, this traditional stone mansion is best reached by horse-and-buggy. Eight fireplaces, barrel ceilings and a 2-bedroom guest house all contribute to its classic country charm. $8,900,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow


















