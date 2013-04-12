Real Estate Porn: Matt Damon’s Florida Compound and Katy Perry’s Empty Love Nest

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re considering moving into the pool house attached to Matt Damon’s massive $20 million Miami Beach compound, which features its own rooftop terrace overlooking 170-square-feet of private Florida coastline.

We’re also planning a swanky movie screening at Suzanne Somers’ 64-acre Palm Springs pad—listed this week for just under $15 million—which features, in addition to natural hot springs and its own “funicular” transport system, an outdoor amphitheater carved into a mountain face.

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Katy Perry is unloading her empty love nest—which features medieval-looking interiors, a Japanese bridge, gurgling stream and turquoise-colored grotto—that she and Russell Brand scooped up back in 2011. Framed by the LA skyline, the property is perfect for a pop princess in training. $6,925,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA: This swanky 3,100 square-foot pad—the former home of an Aussie surfboard manufacturer—in Australia's New South Wales was once featured in the pages of Vogue Australia for its modern-glam interiors. We love the claw foot bathtubs, saltwater swimming pool, and covered outdoor kitchen. $3,630,000 at LuxuryRealEstate.com. Photo: LuxuryRealEstate.com/LuxuryRealEstate.com ATLANTA, GEORGIA: It may be the least expensive on this week's round-up, but this modernist Atlanta home is easily one of the most extraordinary. Here, a view of the master bedroom suite, which features a skylight looking up into the rooftop swimming pool. $1,950,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA: This massive Bel Air "revival" mansion—situated on 2.4 acres in Bel Air—is the former home of LA radio host, Casey Kasem, and features over-the-top details like a "sunken" tennis court, greek columns, and a heart-shaped swimming pool. $42,000,000 at Redfin. Photo: Redfin/Redfin LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: If you're on the hunt for over-the-top, razzle-dazzle glitz, this opulent Las Vegas mansion takes the cake, complete with an art deco screening room, indoor swimming pool, and krishna-themed master suite. $22,500,000 at Movoto.com. Photo: Movoto.com/Movoto.com MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: This ultra-modern Malibu mansion boasts sweeping ocean views and comes dripping with luxe details like a pebble-stone pool, outdoor steam shower, and heated sandstone floors. We love the view from the bedroom (pictured), which looks out over the surrounding gardens. $14,995,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com MIAMI, FLORIDA: Matt Damon combined two properties to create this 12,700-square-foot whopper, which boasts ten bedrooms, a home theater, and a master suite with a private "spa" bath. We'd be content to take the pool house, which features a rooftop terrace overlooking 170 feet of private coastline on Biscayne Bay. $20,000,000 at Coldwell Banker. Photo: Jill Hertzberg & Jill Eber/Jill Hertzberg & Jill Eber PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA: Self-help guru Suzanne Somers is unloading her 65-acre desert pad. The property, which extends over five separate buildings and can be navigated in a private "funicular" (a tiny tram), comes with ten bedrooms, a guest house, an outdoor amphitheatre carved into a mountain, and "wellness" features like natural hot springs baths. $14,500,000 at Joyce Rey. Photo: Joyce Rey/Joyce Rey PALM BEACH, FLORIDA: The family of the late Lilly Pulitzer is selling the designer's Florida mansion. Surrounded with dense forestation, the property feels like something out of the jungle book, with cabana-inspired accents, tropical landscaping, and—of course—furniture covered in bright, colorful patterns. $8,500,000 through Pullitzer's children, Liza and Peter. Details at the Observer. Photo: Observer.com/Observer.com BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Perched atop a Beverly Hills hilltop, Steven Meisel's super-modern bungalow was designed in 1963 by Marmor Radziner. Ritzy accents like a mica accent wall and flourishes of green onyx add an opulent feel to the minimalist design. Rumored $15,000,000 at TheRealEstalker.com. Photo: Architectural Digest/Architectural Digest


















