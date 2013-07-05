Real Estate Porn: Lance Armstrong’s Luxe Austin House Flips, Ricki Lake Unloads her Brentwood Pad

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re trying to find the perfect yacht to pair with the deep-water yacht mooring attached to this $32 million Greenwich mansion, which was recently restored to its former glory by Bob Weinstein (brother to Hollywood mogul, Harvey).

We’re also coveting the exposed wood beams and floor to ceiling windows in Ricki Lake’s Brentwood estate, which she originally scooped up from Courtney Cox.

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!