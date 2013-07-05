Real Estate Porn: Lance Armstrong’s Luxe Austin House Flips, Ricki Lake Unloads her Brentwood Pad

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.
This week, we’re trying to find the perfect yacht to pair with the deep-water yacht mooring attached to this $32 million Greenwich mansion, which was recently restored to its former glory by Bob Weinstein (brother to Hollywood mogul, Harvey).
We’re also coveting the exposed wood beams and floor to ceiling windows in Ricki Lake’s Brentwood estate, which she originally scooped up from Courtney Cox.
AUSTIN, TEXAS: File under former sports stars "flipping out": Lance Armstrong scooped up this modern Austin pad just six weeks ago, but already swapped the estate—which features a winding, geometric pool and over 15,000 square feet of living space—to racing driver Bret Curtis. Armstrong forked over $4.34 million for the property, but the cash Curtis coughed up (presumably more than Armstrong paid) remains undisclosed.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA: This stately Atlanta mansion was conceived by classical architect Philip Trammel Shutz in the 1930', and features 10,000 square feet packed with two gated entrances, a saltwater pool, massage room, gym and sauna.
$3,950,000 at Estately.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chelsea Handler and former NBC beau, Ted Harbert, split this swanky Marina del Ray pad before splitting up themselves. Now, the power TV duo are unloading the place, which features sweeping ocean views, outdoor dining and a rooftop "sky lounge." $16,000 per month at Condos Etc.
GOULDSBORO, MAINE: Owning your own American island may be easier than it seems. This forested isle off the coast of Maine may not have electricity, but makes up for it with private beaches, docks, and a postcard perfect three-bedroom stone cottage. $1,350,000 at Christies.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With lean lines, glass walls and warm wood accents, the Linn Residence—built in 1961 by Richard Neutra—would make a terrific addition to any collector's portfolio. Inside, an airy living room, valley views and a minimally appointed pool area still feel fresh. $2,795,000 at Realtor.com.
MIAMI, FLORIDA: If walls could talk. Pharrell's three-story Miami penthouse—which hit the market earlier this week—has surely hosted its fair share of star-studded (and champagne-addled) evenings, what with its 360 degree ocean views, seven parking spaces, and even a cupola. $10,900,000 at Miami Condo Investments.
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Ricki Lake scooped up this Spanish-style pad from Courtney Cox a few years ago. Now, Lake is unloading the property, which features a wood-beamed great room, french doors, and a master suite with two fireplaces and radiant heated floors. $8,750,000 at Trulia.
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT: Situated on 3.28 acres of forested Connecticut real estate, this massive, 13,000 square foot mansion comes with its own deep-water yacht mooring, a 100-foot patio, stone pier and lavishly planted gardens. $32,000,000 at Coldwell Banker.