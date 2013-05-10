Real Estate Porn: Jillian Michaels Pad Doesn’t Have a Gym and a La Hambra House With its own Casino

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re planning a party that would make MTV (circa 1994) proud at this La Hambra Heights mansion, which comes with all the necessary party-time amenities: a basement casino, moody stone grotto, and a fountain in the swimming pool.

We’re also pondering where Jillian Michaels has been getting her sweat on for all these years if her LA pad—which comes with steam showers and a wired-in sound system—doesn’t come with its own gym.

And with summer right around the corner, we’re plotting a casual weekend escape to Courtney Sale Ross’s massive East Hampton compound, which she heaved on the market this week for a whopping $75,000,000.

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This sunny LA pad is the former home of "Biggest Loser" trainer, Jillian Michaels. While it comes with the usual ritzy amenities like a wired-in sound system, infinity pool, and master suite outfitted with steam showers, there is one glaring omission from the floor plan: a gym. $2,450,000 at Trulia. Photo: Trulia/Trulia ASPEN, COLORADO:

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson is listing his extravagant 13,000-square-foot Aspen mansion, "Aspen Lakes," which boasts seven bedrooms, a fish-stocked pond, and a private beach in addition to a massive separate guesthouse. $29,900,000, details at Aspen Business Journal. Photo: Aspen Business Journal/Aspen Business Journal

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Reza Derakshani, the Iranian artist who splits his time between Austin and Dubai, is unloading his modern Texas pad, which features a series of stone and steel buildings that house a photo studio, painting studio, recording studio, and sculpture workshop in addition to a blue-lit lap pool and stone amphitheater. $3,000,000 at Estately. Photo: Estately/Estately BIG SUR, CALIFORNIA: This sun-drenched Big Sur mansion is the brainchild of eco-friendly architect Mickey Muenning, who designed the four-bedroom home (which also includes a small guesthouse) with a slatted roof that lets in additional sunlight. $2,995,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys ARMONK, NEW YORK:

Conceived by Jens Quistgaard, the former creative director of Dansk, this ultra-modern upstate New York mansion features unusual design details like a spiky cathedral-like roof, spiral staircases, and giant glass walls overlooking the surrounding landscape. $5,500,000 at Estately. Photo: Estately/Estately GLEN COVE, NEW YORK: Built for shipping magnate Louis Luckenbach back in 1928, this handsome waterfront manor—better known as "Cobble Court"—comes with classically luxe features like a private pond, two guest cottages, a greenhouse, and separate garden house. $16,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK: It's good to be Courtney Sale Ross, who inherited this enormous 5.5 acre East Hampton estate from her late husband and former Time Warner CEO, Steven Ross. In addition to the seven bedroom main house, the property features a three-bedroom guest house, barn, and swimming pool facing the on-site pond. $75,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys LA HABRA HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA: This 9,000 square foot villa in La Habra Heights gives new meaning to "party pad," with its swanky stone grotto, basement casino (stocked with slot machines), and in-pool fountain—all customized to the whims of self-described "trucking magnate," Nick Radoi. $6,995,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Architect John B. Parkin conceived of this elegant LA estate, which is situated on 2.7 acres of Bel Air and boasts a sun-drenched living room, wrap-around patios, and 360 degree views of the surrounding city. $12,879,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys SAUGATUCK, MICHIGAN: Nestled between two state parks and mere steps from Lake Michigan, this old-fashioned estate has square footage to spare. The 8,400 square foot main house boasts unobstructed views of the nearby lake as well as a swimming pool, "bath house," and tennis courts. $10,000,0000 at Griffin Properties. Photo: Griffin Properties/Griffin Properties


















