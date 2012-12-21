Real Estate Porn: Gerard Depardieu’s $65 Million Parisian Compound and a Proenza Schouler Apartment

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re shining our cowboy boots for a dusty trail ride on this 600 acre Colorado ranch ($49,500,000)—which comes with its own stock trout pond—and practicing our merci’s for a sojourn at Gerard Depardieu’s swanky Parisian compound, which features a tiled indoor pool ($65,000,000).

If you’re looking for something a tad more “en haut,” make way to this mountain-top Swiss chalet, which comes with stone-cut fireplaces, a catering kitchen and panoramic views of the Grand Combin mountains.

What over-the-top amenities will be in your luxury mansion?

1 of 11 PORTOFINO RIDGE, TEXAS: This Texas mansion was meant to evoke A classic Moorish castle, and features suitably "regal" details like Zeluck custom mahogany style windows, and glazed plaster walls. In case you feel like entertaining in your royal new digs, the property comes with a 1,500 bottle wine cellar salon and fully stocked bar. Unwind post-party in the secluded hot tub off the master suite. $10,900,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: A former Hearst property, this H-shaped Beverly Mansion has been featured in everything from "the Godfather" (the infamous horse head scene was shot here) to "the Bodyguard." JFK and Jackie Kennedy honeymooned in its pink-painted halls, which featured carved ceilings, paneled walls, and three swimming pools. $95,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies BASALT, COLORADO: Just outside of Aspen, the 600+ acre Peace Ranch has everything a multi millionaire rancher could ask for, from an indoor riding arena to irrigated pastures, stocked trout ponds, and miles of private trails. $49,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies PARIS, FRANCE: French elite are fleeing their mansion in the wake of the country's proposed 75 percent income tax on the rich, including actor Gerard Depardieu, whose newly listed 20,000-square-foot home features a modern windowed loft with gleaming marble floors and an indoor pool. $65,000,000 at Daniel Feau. Photo: Daniel Feau/Daniel Feau HOLMBY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: This rambling SoCal mansion features barrel-vaulted gold-leafed ceilings in its private screening, billiards, and lounge rooms. Bonus for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans: it's listed by Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards' real estate mogul husband. $29,950,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency LITTLE BOKELIA ISLAND, FLORDIA: Escape the troubles that attend your billionaire lifestyle on 100 acres of private tropical paradise. Not only does this island come with its own mansion (with requisite koi pond and waterfall), but your own village—complete with museum and caretaker's quarters—is included in the price. $29,500,000 at Christies. Photo: /Christie's International Real Estate SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: Santa Monica's notorious 'House of Rock' has seen its fair share of parties, but the property is looking ship-shape thanks to decorating talent Ralph Pucci and David Bromstad. Insane details include a multitude of crystal chandeliers and microphones hardwired throughout the house (to send shower singing to in-house recording studio). $22,000,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency SARASOTA, FL: Designed by Mark Sultana, the Siesta Key mansion features floor-to-ceiling windows in addition to a wine cellar, home theatre, outdoor kitchen, and "domestic hub," whatever that means. Don't let pesky climate change dissuade you from the purchase: the property features hurricane impact glass and reinforced concrete. $4,749,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys VERBIER, SWITZLERAND: Easily the coolest listing of the week, the 2,000 square foot Chalet Trois Couronnes is balanced atop a Verbier mountain, and features panoramic views of the Grand Combin Mountain range. With heated floors, an indoor pool and a series of stone-cut fireplaces, this is definitely how we'd prefer to "apres-ski." Price upon request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies RIVER HILLS, WISCONSIN: This 16,000 square foot Wisconsin mansion features a swimming pool, tennis court, poolhouse, and a private orchard. Of course, if you're still feeling a tad cramped, head to the carriage house, which functions as a separate guest house or staff apartment. As an added bonus, touchscreen home technology means you can heat the jacuzzi from anywhere in the world. $8,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEW YORK CITY: Live like a fashion designer in this Chelsea parlour-floor apartment, which was listed by Proenza Schouler's Lazaro Hernandez complete with "period" finishings. With exposed brick walls, tall ceilings, and a garden facing terrace, it's no surprise that Hernandez settled into this classically chic pad. $950,000 at Corocoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran Next slideshow starts in 10s Holiday Gift Guide 2012: Luxury Gifts You Can Buy Through Christmas Eve



















