Real Estate Porn: Faith Hill’s Fabulous Farm and the Pillsbury Family Summer Retreat

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re dusting off our ten gallon hat for a look-see at the fabulous Nashville farm belonging to country’s first couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Are those crescent rolls we smell? This massive, 32,000 square foot mansion on Lake Minnetonka—which features a private beach cottage—was once the summer retreat for the Pillsbury family. Not bad, doughboy. Not bad at all.

1 of 10 BROOKVILLE, NEW YORK: David Traub—best known for introducing Pinot Grigio to the US (and for this, we thank him)—is unloading the 11,000-square-foot mansion he bought with his wine fortune, which features a geometric swimming pool, cape cod style pool house, and tennis court. We'll toast to that. $6,000,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow DALLAS, TEXAS: Rendered in a faux-Italian style, this Dallas mansion is the utmost in livin' large, Texas style, with four bedrooms, a "playroom" loft and on-site gym. $3,595,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys GARRISON, NEW YORK: This castle-like mansion was bulit in 1919 by railroad tycoon, Federick Henry Osborn, who lived like a king inside the estate's 10,000-square foot walls. Nine bedrooms, four staff suites, formal gardens, and a "writer's cottage" are only a few of its regal amenities. $12,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA: If this swanky Lake Tahoe condo complex looks familiar, it's because it served as the backdrop for Fredo's fateful voyage in "The Godfather II." But don't let its faux-gangster past scare you: inside, you'll find a sauna, open floor plan, and glass walls that provide sweeping views of the lake. $3,900/month at Sothebys. Via WSJ. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: Whether you're a pro-surfer or a pro-beach bum, nobody can resist the lure of a Malibu beach house (just ask Barbie). This waterfront mansion comes with 200 feet of private beach along with a 1.2 acre lot next door—so you can build Ken his own man-mansion, if you like. $13,945,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA: Tween billionaires, rejoice: this over-the-top Marina del Rey mansion comes with an oversized outdoor chess board, a disco room, pizza oven, wine room, glass-bottom pool and—wait for it—a 10,000 gallon shark tank. What more could pre-teen sensation want? $5,725,000 at Estately. Photo: Estately/Estately NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: The first couple of country, Tim McGaraw and Faith Hill, are unloading their giant 753-acre farm in Nasvhille, Tennessee. But don't expect the simple life: the renovated estate features hand-painted murals, a series of guest cottages, and a giant terrace overlooking the woods. $20,000,000 at Fridrich and Clark. Photo: Fridrich & Clark/Fridrich & Clark OTTSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA: Also in fabulous-farm news, the Windhorse Farm, which dates back to 1790s has been updated to include glass walls and modern appliances. Of course, you'll still get your requisite dose of country with the herb garden and private meadow. $2,975,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies LAKE MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA: The former summer home of the Pillsburys, this Lake Minnetonka mansion—situated on a massive 32,000 square foot lot—comes with a carraige house, greenhouse, tennis courts, and private "beach cottage." We wonder if the halls are scented to smell like freshly-baked crescent rolls. $24,000,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: You can have your cake and tweet it, too, as evidenced by the former pad of Twitter co-founder, Evan Williams, which features a modern roof deck, rain showers, and radiant heat. $2,995,000 at McGuire. Photo: McGuire/McGuire


















