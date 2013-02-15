Real Estate Porn: The Most Expensive House in the US and an Aspen Ranch with an Indoor Track

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

It may not officially be on the market, but we can’t help but fantasize about life in financier Gary Winnick’s $225 million Bel Air compound, which—if the whopping asking price is actually realized—will become the most expensive estate in the United States (plus, in addition to bragging rights, it comes with a private jogging course around the property).

Speaking of jogging, a millionaire could do laps to their heart’s content in this sprawling $28 million Aspen ranch, which comes with a 13,000 square foot fitness facility complete with regulation NBA basketball court and an indoor track.

1 of 10 LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA: This rambling, 6,800 square foot La Jolla mansion comes with five bedrooms, a courtyard swimming pool, and a master suite with a "sunken" seating area. Best of all, if you don't feel like climbing to the upper levels of the house, you can always take the glass elevator. $12,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Zillow/Zillow ASPEN, COLORADO: This Aspen ranch comes with so much square footage and so many ritzy amenities, it could feasibly support a small community of millionaires. In addition to a 13,000 square foot fitness facility (with an indoor track as well as tennis, racquet, and regulation basketball courts), the property feature an eight stall barn, two-bedroom managers house, and a dedicated "children's wing." $28,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA: Though not officially for sale, financier Gary Winnick is rumoured to be heaving his sprawling Bel Air compound on the market for a jaw-dropping $225 million—which, if realized, will make it the most expensive private residence in the US. What does the record-breaking price include? 30,000 square feet, garage space for fifteen cars, a lit putting green, bocce ball court, and a concrete jogging track around the perimeter of the estate. Rumored $225,000,000; read more at the Real Estalker.

Photo: RealEstalker/RealEstalker BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: While this neighboring LA mansion pales in comparison to Winnick's behemoth, this charming Spanish revival (just north of Sunset Boulevard) is not too shabby, situated on almost two acres and boasting a private cabana, spa, and rose and vegetable gardens with meandering stone pathways. $38,000,000 at Redfin. Photo: Redfin/Redfin GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT: Located in one of America's most expensive zip-codes, this old-school East Coast estate comes with blue blood amenities like a private polo field, equestrian facilities, and stone fountains. For debuantes-to-be, the limestone gallery hall with a long, curving staircase, is perfect for dramatic entrances. $28,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies VERSAILLES, KENTUCKY: Yes, it looks like a medieval European castle, but this palatial estate is located in "Versailles," Kentucky (and yes, that's a real place). Formerly a luxury hotel and event facility, the 55-acre property is being marketed as a private "heartland retreat," and features menacing stone walls along with a thoroughbred farm with five separate barns. $30,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Chrsties/Chrsties MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: Of course, when it comes to "country retreats," there's no more stylish locale than Malibu. This 37-acre mansion offers 360 degree views of the Pacific Ocean, and comes with an award-winning vineyard, private orchards, and a Tuscan-style main house. $43,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NORTH HAVEN, LONG ISLAND: Sure, it looks like a down-to-earth beach bungalow, but this super-modern waterfront estate comes with 2.15 waterfront acres and a substantial private dock in addition to a library, waterside pool, and "great room." $9,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran SARDINIA, ITALY: Viewed from the front, this Sardinian villa looks a little like an ancient temple, with a dramatic stone step entryway and receiving courtyard. Inside, you'll find a home theater, fitness center, and staff quarters. Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies FRANKFURT, GERMANY: Perfect for the millionaire playboy—or playgirl—this Frankfurt penthouse comes fully-furnished, and features ritzy accents like walnut plank floors, natural stone tile bathrooms, and silk wall coverings. $5,250,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















