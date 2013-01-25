Real Estate Porn: Ethan Hawk’s Colorful Townhouse and a Heated in Teepee

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re picking out ballgowns and ordering baluga caviar to compliment all the white marble inside the $13.5 million Schinasi Mansion—the only free-standing mansion in Manhattan—which was designed by the same architect as Carnegie Hall.

We’re also looking up apple pie recipes (to pass along to the staff, of course) to make use of the massive orchard attached to the $30 million Normandy House in Southhampton, and practicing our croquet “put” for the private court on this $45 million Bermuda estate.

Later, we’ll enjoy the crisp Rocky Mountain air from inside the heated (and fully-furnished) teepee nestled on this $75 million Four Peaks Ranch.

Which listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 STAYNER, CANADA: Conceived by the prestigious Altius design firm, this modern mansion features green techie features in addition to a spacious, 4,500 square foot floor plan. But don't think sustainability means skimping on luxury: an indoor waterfall pool and a private artist workshop are perfect for living it up while keeping your lifestyle low-impact. $3,990,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys PAGET PARISH, BERMUDA: This 14-acre beachfront Bermuda mansion just underwent a three-year renovation, which yielded a spectacular 10,000 square foot main house, two-bedroom staff cottage and a "beach pavillion." If you need (even) more space to stretch out, you can do so in a massive, 75 by 40-foot pool, or on the private croquet lawn. $45,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEW YORK, NY: Ethan Hawke's cushy 21st Street townhouse—which came on the market earlier this week—features a giant backyard (a genuine New York novelty), private patio, and a formal dining room. Clearly, the actor has an affinity for bold, colorful accents, as evidenced by his bright red refrigerator and the brilliant blue walls in the master bedroom. $6,250,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran MIAMI BEACH: Park your private yacht in front of this massive Miami Beach compound, which is located along 200 feet of Biscayne Bay coast. Built in 1929, the mansion features luxe amenities like a temperature-controlled wine cellar (which can accommodate 600-800 bottles), covered terraces and a custom "chef's kitchen." $40,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEW YORK, NY: Old New York never looked so good. This 1909 townhouse—designed for a Turkish tobacco baron by the same architect who envisioned Carnegie Hall—is the only free-standing, single-family mansion in Manhattan. You may need a new ballgown to go with all the handsome design details, including a white marble entrance, deep green roof tiles and bronze grills on the balconies. $13,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran SNOWMASS, CO: Located just outside of Aspen in the Rocky Mountains, the Four Peaks Ranch—which has a whopping 876 acres—offers country living at its most luxurious, with an 18,000 square foot main house, 15 miles of hiking trails, and two full outdoor kitchens (including a brick oven pizza). If you really feel like roughing it, hit the heated teepee. $75,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies SOUTHAMPTON, NY: Located on 8.4 acres of Atlantic Ocean coast, the old-school Normandy House is suited to a modern-day Bunny Mellon, with separate guest homes, pool houses and massive entertaining spaces. And no need to grocery shop: you could eat for weeks by farming the rambling grounds—which include an apple orchard and a smattering of secret gardens. $29,750,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran CALVIA, SPAIN: This modern Spanish villa is located on the ritzy Golf de Bendinat resort, and offers panoramic views of the surrounding sea. In addition to spacious lounges and entertaining rooms, the listing description refers to a "pool level" complete with a private ballroom and dining room. $6,600,00 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys ST.JEAN, ST. BARTHELEMY: No multi-millionaire's portfolio is complete without a house in St.Barthelemy, and this luxe new listing—which is tucked away on a hillside in St.Jean—would make a stellar addition, with a master bedroom separated by its own pavillion and a modern, completely open floor plan on the main level. $6,900,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys ST.MORTIZ, SWITZERLAND: Likewise, no self respecting mogul can do without a Swiss ski chalet. This secluded mansion is fashioned from "ancestral pine trees and silver beach," and boasts two separate houses—presumably so you don't have to do without your staff during the annual family ski trip. Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Next slideshow starts in 10s Check Out The Bizarre Earrings In Mugler’s Pre-Fall 2013 Collection

















