Real Estate Porn: Derek Lam’s Soho Loft and a Napa Valley Mansion

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re brainstorming names for all the kangaroos we’ll adopt (they let you do that, right?) at this palatial Australian estate in New South Wales, which once housed Aussie explorer, John Blaxland.

We’re also ordering extra champagne for a memorial day beach bash at this all-glass East Hampton house. Later, we’ll brush up our knowledge of fine wines for a picture-perfect sojourn at this Napa Valley mansion, which—don’t worry—comes with requisite lavender bushes, fire pit, and organic vegetable garden.

1 of 10 NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA: Living large gets even bigger in the Australian outback, where you'll find this sprawling 5,200-acre estate. Once home to Australian explorer John Blaxland, the mansion comes complete with manicured gardens, six-bedroom sandstone guest cottage, tennis courts, and a working farm. Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Continuing the trend of fashion designers unloading their Soho penthouses (Marc Jacobs listed one just last month), Derek Lam and his partner, Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, are putting their 2,200-square-foot loft on the market. 12-foot ceilings, three bedrooms, and a private coutyard ensure you'll live stylishly, eponymous fashion label not required. $6,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK: Eschewing the familiar beachy, bohemian vibe of the typical East Hampton abode, this ultra-modern estate was designed by Don Chappel Georgica and later enlarged to a juicy 7,500 square feet.With floor to ceiling windows, you can soak up the summer rays without ever leaving the house. $6,950,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran PROCHE DE PONTOISE, FRANCE: Live out an elaborate Marie Antoinette fantasy in your own private French palace, which dates back to the 17th century and, after extensive renovations, boasts regal wood panelings, sophisticated french gardens, and two ponds. Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies BERNARDSVILLE BORO, NEW JERSEY: You don't have to be a Real Housewife of New Jersey to appreciate this swanky Bernardsville abode, which features a circular staircase, domed glass ceiling, billiards room and a six-chamber master suite. $27,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: Set against a backdrop of rolling hills and cabernet grape vines, this picture perfect Napa mansion is the ultimate wine country castle. Grow organic produce in the vegetable garden, or hang out by the fire pit while sipping local merlot. $8,400,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Boasting a whopping 5,000 square feet, this sunny loft is located in the historic Beaux Arts building in New York (which rarely has openings). Inside, you'll find mahogany-framed glass doors, a 19th century wrought iron balcony, and three guest rooms. $5,350,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corocran/Corocran NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Further uptown, a 28th floor loft on Central Park West comes with black walnut floors, a private library, windowed chef's kitchen, home gym and a "white glove doorman." $15,950,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corocran/Corocran PLATJA D'ARO, SPAIN: This Mediterran-style villa was completely overhauled in 2006, and now features creature comforts like an outdoor living room, wine cellar, meeting rooms, and a private beach house. $17,070,122 at Sothebys.

Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys

ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA: Located above the exclusive Resort at Meadowood, this sophisticated California mansion offers views of 47 acres of rural St.Helena. We're keen on the flowering olive trees, Italian-style architecture, and an infinity pool surrounded by granite. $29,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies


















