Real Estate Porn: David Duchovny’s New York Pad and Barry Bonds’ $25 Million Mansion

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re cleaning up our serve to play on the private tennis courts attached to Barry Bonds’ $25 million Los Angeles mansion, and perfecting our palettes in time to sip home-made vintages on a $15 million Bordeaux vineyard (which comes with its own wine museum).

If sports and top-notch vino aren’t your bag, kick back with a good book in one of David Duchovny’s antique leather club chairs, which come with the $9 million New York pad he shared with ex-wife, Tea Leoni.

1 of 10 BEVERLY HILLS, CA: The late painter Miriam Wosk (who designed the first cover for Ms. magazine) commissioned Frank Gehry to create this unusual glass penthouse atop a Beverly Hills apartment building. In addition to Gehry's signature zig-zags and curves, the space includes tiles, stair rails and stained glass installations created by the artist herself. $12,500,000 at Westside Estate Agency. Photo: Westside Estate/Westside Estate LOS ANGELES, CA: It's good to be baseball legend Barry Bonds, as evidenced by his 17,000-square-foot LA mansion, which boasts seven bedrooms, a music center, wine cellar and—naturally—a giant home gym. $25,000,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, TEXAS: Also in professional-athlete-mega-mansions, this white marble palace belongs to Kenyon Martin, and is furbished with everything a millionaire baller could ask for. Four bowling alleys? Check. Wet bar? Double check. Bronze dolphin fountains and "pecan orchards"? Like you even need to ask. $5,000,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com BORDEAUX, FRANCE: Brand your own signature Bordeaux in this classic French vineyard, which is located on 425 acres of prime wine country. Best of all, you can sip your latest vintage in your very own wine-tasting reception room, or preserve your legacy for posterity in the attached wine museum. $15,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies NEW YORK CITY: They may have parted ways, but David Duchovny and Tea Leoni are only just getting around to unloading their townhouse on East 78th Street, which was originally composed of three separate artist studios. Since being given the "Hollywood" treatment, the unit now features four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and a private garden—all stuffed original artwork and antique trinkets. $9,750,000 at Stribling. Photo: Stribling/Stribling NEW YORK CITY: Judy Sheindlin—better known as TV's Judge Judy—put her swanky Fifth Avenue pied-a-terre on the market this week. With 3,000 square feet and killer views of Central Park, there's nothing "small claims" about living like Judy. $9,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW YORK CITY: Sometimes austere architecture is just as expensive as its more lavish counterpart. This sunny condo designed by king of minimalism, Richard Meier, features double-height ceilings with 360-degree views of the Hudson river and a (slightly scary) railing-less stairway. $10,000,000 at Town Residential. Photo: Town Residential/Town Residential TELLURIDE, COLORADO: It may be set inside a grove of Aspen trees, but this log-cabin mansion is anything but simple, with a series of "ski rooms" (meant to house visiting ski bums), a fully detailed groumet kitchen, and separate media and recreation spaces. $8,495,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys TUSCANY, ITALY: Life is definitely bella in this tranquil Tuscan villa, which is built entirely from traditional terracotta in a classic farmhouse style. Recently, the estate was painstakingly restored to reflect the traditional Tuscan aesthetic, with wood-beamed ceilings and "ancient' stone flooring. $4,700,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies LAS VEGAS: Best suited to high-roller bachelors or James Bond types, this Vegas penthouse boasts three levels of sprawling terraces and cushy amenities, including an outdoor pool and a full light installation of flickering, multi-colored tiles. $5,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















