Real Estate Porn: A Celebrity Photographer’s NYC Pad and 42,000 Square Feet in Denver

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re soaking up some rays on the massive glassed-in terrace of this $22 million New York duplex—home to the former CEO of Morgan Stanley—and practicing our favorite paella recipe to prepare in this $16.6 million Santa Ponsa mansion.

Really need to blow off some steam? Order up a private massage in the secluded spa space attached to this $12.9 million Coconut Grove estate, or cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa around the firepit at this sunny $10.9 million California palace.

1 of 10 DENVER, COLORADO: Totalling 42,000 square feet and situated on 70 acres of Colorado mountain range, this Denver ranch may be the most impressive we've seen yet. Among its creature comforts: a 16-car garage, travertine fireplace, original beams and a massive indoor swimming pool. $19,500,00 at Christies. Photo: Christie's Real Estate/Christie's Real Estate COCONUT GROVE, FLORIDA: This palm tree adorned Florida mansion comes with all the "good life" accoutrements, from an on-site gym and private massage space to a "catering staging area" with giant wine refrigerators (and even a "service restroom"). $12,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christie's Real Estate/Christie's Real Estate STOWE, VERMONT: Perfect for ski bum millionaires, this Vermont estate features exterior walls fashioned from local marble and a palatial "master wing" on the eastern side. To the west, you'll find a giant office, library, and an 18-seat theatre. $9,950,000 at Christies. Photo: Christie's Real Estate/Christie's Real Estate WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA: Situated on 352 acres of wine country, you might think this Temecula mansion was airlifted from Tuscany. But with sweeping views of the San Jacinto mountains, a five acre lake, dog and horse facilities, and a nearby wildlife conservation, this California estate may outshine its Italian counterparts. $8,500,000 at Christies. Photo: Christie's Real Estate/Christie's Real Estate PIERSON LAKES, NEW YORK: With an entrance flanked by cherry trees and climbing ivy, this elegant English-style manor is class all the way. Inside, you'll find a 75-foot indoor pool, theatre, library, and a private boathouse. $4,950,000 at Christies. Photo: Christie's Real Estate/Christie's Real Estate HUNTS POINT, WASHINGTON: The laid-back West Coast lifestyle gets a luxe upgrade in this casually fabulous Washington mansion, which features elegant amenities like a lake-side artist studio, steam room, and media center. $8,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys IRVINE, CALIFORNIA: Sweeping mountain views? Check. Floor to ceiling windows? Double check. Yep, we don't have a hard time picturing life inside this chic Irvine mansion, which boasts six bedrooms, a wine cellar, outdoor fire pit, infinity pool, and a giant master suite. $10,950,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NEW YORK: When it comes to elevated New York hipster-living, nobody does it quite like photographer Mike Ruiz, who is looking to rent his fully-furnished Chelsea apartment—which comes complete with B&B Italia furniture and Pietra Cardosa countertops—for a whopping $8,9000 per month. At CORE. Photo: The Core/The Core NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack forked over $13.5 million for this 70th street penthouse back in 2009. Now, after extensive renovations (and some very flowery additions to the interiors), the duplex—which features a gorgeous glassed-in terrace—is going for $22.5 million. $22,500,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys

SANTA PONSA, SPAIN: Bust out your Rosetta Stone: this Santa Posa compound is the perfect landing pad for a European high-roller, with an outdoor kitchen, home theater, entertainment room, and views of "space mountain" (and we don't think they mean the Disneyland ride). $16,600,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















