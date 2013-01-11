Real Estate Porn: A Car Collector’s Bachelor Pad and a Ranch With Its Own Airport

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.
This week, we’re contemplating how best to showcase our future car collection inside this swanky Chicago Bachelor pad, which comes with its own red-painted showroom space (complete with full bar).
Sometimes, though, a high roller has to escape city life to take in the country air, and there’s no better place to do it than on 9,800 private acres on this Wyoming ranch, which comes with its own airstrip (after all, who knows when you’ll have to dash at a moment’s notice to greet dignitaries in the official “arrival court” of your new Portola Valley villa?).
It’s tough, being a real estate tycoon, but someone’s gotta do it.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: They key feature in this swanky 2,500-square-foot bachelor pad overlooking Lake Michigan is its subterranean garage, which houses four Ferraris, a Porsche, and an Austin Healy. The bright red floors, leather furniture and full bar make it a playboy's car-collecting paradise. $3,500,000 at Baird & Warner.
Photo:
Redfin.com/Redfin.com
CASTLEROCK, COLORADO: Dubbed the 2012 "Home of the Year" by Colorado Homes & Lifestyles, the Gan Aden estate features over an acre of rock formations, tea houses, koi ponds and an infinity pool. A sputtering waterfall and moat surround the entryway, completing the live-like-a-king fantasy. $10,000,000 at Christies.
Photo:
Christies/Christies
HOUSTON, TEXAS: This 16,000-square-foot Houston mansion, the "Bayou Breeze," may look old-school, but comes with modern millionaire comforts like a media room, wine vault, outdoor kitchen, and an outrageously glam master suite. $19,995,000 at Har.com.
Photo:
Har.com/Har.com
NEW YORK CITY: This super-sophisticated NYC pad is being unloaded by a Wall Street millionaire, and features spendy details like custom walnut bookshelves, reclaimed barn wood floors, antique lamps and—rather implausibly—a private infinity pool connected to a waterfall and reflection pool. $24,000,000 at Brown Harris Stevens.
Photo:
Brown Harris Stevens/Brown Harris Stevens
PARIS, FRANCE: Everyone privately harbors some French real estate fantasy complete with fresh croissants and a wardrobe of vintage YSL. Now, you can live the dream in this ritzy 16th century flat, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a double reception room. $3,459,530 at Sothebys.
Photo:
Sothebys/Sothebys
PORTOLA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: This George Schastey-designed villa is inspired by classic Florentine architecture, and comes with Downtown Abbey levels of grandeur, including a curving private lane, chiseled marble statues and an "arrival court." If that's not enough, the property even features a private concert hall. $15,950,000 at Christies.
Photo:
Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: In addition to its seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and turreted barn, this 11,100-square-foot mansion comes with a "fully functioning ice cream bar seating six from turn of century London, England." $12,900,000 at Zillow.
Photo:
Zillow/Zillow
NAI THON, THAILAND: Nestled inside a five-star resort, this private Nai Thon compound comes fully furnished and features a blue-lit infinity pool. If you require more chill-axing, hit the entertainment room, which is attached to a raised-level dining room, kitchen and separate maid's quarters. $4,046,718 at Sothebys.
Photo:
Sothebys/Sothebys
DANIEL, WYOMING: For those who prefer space to stretch out, this 9,800-acre Wyoming ranch, which—in addition to massive acreage—will more than suffice, with extensive stables and its very own airstrip (with a runway longer than LaGuardia Airport). $14,900,000 at Hall & Hall.
Photo:
Hall and Hall/Hall and Hall
CHEYENNE, WYOMING: Another Wyoming ranch, the Hereford, is described as "the oldest continuously operated registered livestock operation in the United States." As such, the estate comes with historic farm buildings and an elegant, 12,000-square-foot main house. We suspect the basketball court was a more recent addition. $10,300,000 at Hall & Hall.
Photo:
Hall and Hall/Hall and Hall