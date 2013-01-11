Real Estate Porn: A Car Collector’s Bachelor Pad and a Ranch With Its Own Airport

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re contemplating how best to showcase our future car collection inside this swanky Chicago Bachelor pad, which comes with its own red-painted showroom space (complete with full bar).

Sometimes, though, a high roller has to escape city life to take in the country air, and there’s no better place to do it than on 9,800 private acres on this Wyoming ranch, which comes with its own airstrip (after all, who knows when you’ll have to dash at a moment’s notice to greet dignitaries in the official “arrival court” of your new Portola Valley villa?).

It’s tough, being a real estate tycoon, but someone’s gotta do it.