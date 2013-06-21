Real Estate Porn: Bob Newhart’s Elegant Bel Air Pad and Luxe Hamptons Living

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

Fancy a beach sojourn? Why, just follow the private path attached to this $29 million Southampton mansion, which comes fully-loaded with a 60-foot swimming pool and sunken tennis courts.

If you prefer equine excursions to beach bronzing, you’ll want to giddeyup and see this Florida estate, which boasts four private lakes and extensive horse training facilities.

1 of 10 ASPEN, COLORADO: If you like your harsh winters with a dash of A-list luxury, you'll love this Aspen penthouse, which features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and wide-planked white oak floors. $8,750,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK: Outfitted with a rooftop terrace (complete with requisite fire pit and full bar), this Bridgehampton mansion is a fully-loaded socialite pad, with soaring 15-foot ceilings, radiant heated limestone floors, media rooms, full gym, and 6,000 square feet of outdoor entertaining space. $29,950,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran COTE D'AZUR, FRANCE: Perched atop a south-facing cliff with views of the sea, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom villa features landscaped gardens, an infinity pool, on-site cinema and "wellness center." $7,700,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys GLEN HEAD, NEW YORK: This handsome Long Island mansion was built in 1918, but has no shortage of modern amenities, including a grand dine-in kitchen, marble fireplaces, and intricate plaster details. $3,600,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow LIVORNO, ITALY: Three bedrooms, dedicated sunbathing decks, slate floors, double stairways, and wrap-around terraces overlooking the sea? Well, don't mind if we do. $4,400,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA: This over-the-top California mansion comes with 1.79 forested acres, a "mature" vineyard, and—because you never know what may come up—a 400-square foot multi-purpose room (and bath). $2,790,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA: Given its top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, grand master suite, outdoor entertainment area, and dual "maid quarters," it's not hard to imagine how previous owner, Bob Newhart, settled into this cushy Bel Air mansion. $15,500,000 at Redfin. Photo: RedFin/RedFin LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: This tricked-out Las Vegas pad—the former digs of guitarist Carlos Santana—comes with a fire pit, four bedrooms, elevators, and a disappearing-edge swimming pool. $3,750,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK: The brainchild of architect Frank Greenwald, this shingled Hamptons mansion boasts 12,000 square feet packed with carefully manicured landscapes, a 60 foot swimming pool, sunken tennis courts, and a private beach path. $29,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran WELLINGTON, FLORIDA: Situated on 123 acres of farmland, this stately Florida estate encompasses four private lakes along with spacious stables and training facilities. $32,000,000 at Corcoran.

