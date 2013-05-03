Real Estate Porn: A Tennessee Castle with a Bristol Motor Way Replica and a Frank Sinatra’s California Pad

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

Excuse me, sir, but have you seen my white elephant? Oh, there it is: in the living room of this wacky London townhouse, which comes furbished with crushed velvet carpets and pink iguana in addition to a stuffed elephant sculpture in the entryway.

But perhaps you prefer to party like a member of the Rat Pack (rather than Dumbo’s Flying Circus): Frank Sinatra’s swanky California mountain pad—which spans three separate buildings on over ten acres—hits the market this week.

What new listings have you drooling? Let us know in the comments below!

1 of 10 CHATHAM, MASSACHUSETTS: Accessible via a grand circular drive, this 10,974-square-foot New England Mansion feautres a "great" room, chef's kitchen, an 11-seat cinema, and a home office finished with bird's eye and tiger maple.

Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies BIG SUR, CALIFORNIA: Perched on a bluff overlooking San Carpoforo Creek Beach, this Big Sur mansion features rustic elements like stone flooring and wood ceilings and comes with wrap-around terraces that offer views of the Pacific Ocean in every direction. $3,650,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK:



This Mediterranean-style Bridgehampton mansion comes outfitted with luxe adornments like Murano glass chandeliers, Botticino marble, and custom-designed fireplaces. For entertainers, the giant waterside "pavilion" would make a gangbusters venue for splashy summer parties. $19,995,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MOUNTAIN CENTER, CALIFORNIA: Named after Frank Sinatra's character in "From Here to Eternity," Villa Maggio in Mountain Center, California extends across ten acres with three separate buildings. The former site of who-knows-how-many Rat Pack parties, the house—which features wood walls, sloped ceilings and a giant stone hearth—is a must-have for any Sinatra devotee. $3,995,000 at Corsby Doe Associates. Photo: Crosby Doe Associates/Crosby Doe Associates LONDON, UK: If you're looking for over-the-top interiors, this London pied-a-terre fits the bill nicely, furbished with splashy decor like silver-and-pink velvet, pink iguanas, and and a massive stuffed elephant. $14,200,000 at Aylesford. Photo: Aylesford/Aylesford BEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK: Rumor has it Martha Stewart was touring this modern mansion by Milton Klein—a giant glass and concrete creation complete with two ponds, Japanese gardens, and a "Gypsy wagon." We're not sure what Martha would do with her nifty new home, but chances are it will be crafty. $30,000,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow MARRAKECH, MOROCCO: This elegant contemporary structure by Imaad Rahmounia is situated at the base of the Atlas mountains, and features a series of shaded terraces and gardens along with a 2,300-square-foot guest house, all of which feature an open floor plan and floor to ceiling glass windows. $7,400,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies Real Estate/Christies Real Estate NEW YORK, NEW YORK: The former pad of billionaire Leonard Stern, this airy Soho penthouse features 18 foot ceilings, outdoor fireplaces, and—our favorite—an enclosed glass sunroom on the terrace which leads to an outdoor shower. $17,250,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This massive Tribeca penthouse hasn't even been finished yet, but already has a jaw-dropping asking price. The listing—which features four bedrooms and a custom Poggenpohl kitchen—features wrap-around terraces with 360 degree views of the city skyline and nearby Hudson river. $42,000,000 at 250 West Street. Photo: 250 West Street/250 West Street JOHSON CITY, TENNESSEE: This castle-like Tennessee mansion comes with old-world features like an antique hand-carved bar and stained glass windows. In addition to amenities like a home theater (complete with ticket booth), billiards room, and boat dock, the house also comes with a replica of the Bristol Motor Way and an indoor basketball court. $4,850,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















