Real Estate Porn: A Private French Island and a Clock Tower Penthouse

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re buying earplugs in case the glass-faced clock—the central feature in the iconic $18 million penthouse atop Brooklyn’s Clock Tower building—is still ringing on the hour, every hour.

We’re also cancelling plans to see Beijing’s Temple of Heaven. After all, why fly a few thousand miles when there’s an exact replica sitting tucked inside this zany $28 million Long Island mansion?

Furthermore, we might not leave the house at all if we lived in Evander Holyfield’s former Georgia mansion, which features a massive, 350,000 gallon swimming pool (that looks more like a small lake).

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 BRITTANY, FRANCE: Located on the gulf of Borbihan, this private "ile" in Brittany looks like something out of a renaissance landscape painting. In addition to a three-story main residence (a modest 9,547 square feet) , the island boasts a private gatehouse, chapel, and several small sailboats. $12,800,000 at Vladi. Photo: Vladi/Vladi BROOKLYN, NEW YORK: This iconic penthouse may be the most impressive in New York state, located on the uppermost floor of Dumbo's Clock Tower Building. The centerpiece? A 14-foot glass-faced clock overlooking Manhattan, though the stainless steel counters, Gaggenau appliances and private elevator aren't bad, either. $18,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran CARMEL, CALIFORNIA: Situated seven miles from Carmel, this giant 14,000 acre ranch is designed for classy country living, with a circular pool, a number of ponds, and massive equestrian facilities. Worried about the commute? Don't be: the property comes with its own air strip. $59,950,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys FAYETVILLE, GEORGIA: The former home of boxer Evander Holyfield, this palatial Georgia mansion comes with a dozen bedrooms, a three-story foyer, and 104 acres of ultra-manicured grounds. The ginormous pool—which, at 350,000 gallons, looks more like a small lake—is the ultimate venue for a splashy summer fete. $8,500,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: LA billionairess, Wallis Annenberg, is putting her massive Malibu mansion on the market this week. The sleek '70s structure was recently given a facelift, swapping cedar shingles for walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. Rumored at $49,000,000, via TheRealEstalker. Photo: CMagazine/CMagazine MONTAUK, NEW YORK: This casually cool Montauk beach estate is located on 100 acres of waterfront (with a private path to the sand). Inside, you'll find four giant bedrooms, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a chef's kitchen and heaps of entertaining space. $9,400,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT: This classic Connecticut compound features a master suite "wing" along with marble-floord bathrooms, silk-framed windows, a wine cellar, and a private loggia with corkscrew staircase. In addition to ample outdoor space, a wrap-around roof terrace offers killer views of the surrounding mountains. $4,750,000 at Prudential. Photo: Prudential/Prudential NOYAC, LONG ISLAND: Artist Jian Guo Xu was commissioned to create this unusual Noyac estate, which looks like a compound transported from ancient China. Exotic details like bamboo bridges (traversing a series of small ponds) and an exact replica of Beijing's "Temple of Heaven" are just a taste of what's inside. $28,000,000 at NestSeekers. Photo: NestSeekers.com/NestSeekers.com NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This gangbusters TriBeCa loft dates back to the 1880s, and features historic details like original high-beamed ceilings, cast iron columns, and oak-framed windows. Our favorite features: an open chef's kitchen (with restaurant quality stove), marble bathtubs and bar "entertaining area." $5,995,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: This mediterranean-style compound encompasses 3.3 acres at the base of Laurel Canyon, and comes furbished with old-school details like Art Deco tiles, a hidden Prohibition-era wet bar, and secluded sunrooms. We're keen on the 72 foot pool, which is surrounded by stone tiles and a rambling rose garden. $29,950,000 at The Agency. Photo: TheAgency/TheAgency Next slideshow starts in 10s Weekend Agenda: Audrey in Rome and Eco-Pampering

















