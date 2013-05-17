Real Estate Porn: A $115 Million New York Penthouse and a Thomas Jefferson Designed Mansion

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.
This week, we’re dusting off our Chanel couture for a sojourn at this ritzy Cannes villa, which boasts two swimming pools (always handy to have an extra), in home theater, and wrap-around terraces overlooking the ocean.
Thomas Jefferson may be best known for writing the Declaration of Independence, but—little known fact—he was also the Founding Father of Ballin’. We intend to kick it like it’s 1776 at this Jefferson-designed Virginia mansion—which heads to auction next month—which comes with a seven bedrooms and a whopping eleven separate guest houses.
SPRING GROVE, VIRGINIA: Ever wondered what it would be like to live like a Founding Father? This sprawling, 4,487-acre plantation—which heads to auction on June 23—was designed by Thomas Jefferson (and is located just down the road from the Prez' masterpiece, Monticello). The property boasts seven bedrooms and a whopping eleven guest houses. Bonus: Shakespeare's daughter used to live there. Price Upon Request at Premiere Estates.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: This gated Mediterranean-style estate is situated on 1.3 acres of Beverly Hills real estate. Designed by Kevin Clark, the mansion offers 15,000 square feet of opulent interiors, including a "master retreat," a stone wine tasting room, and backyard loggia/spa. $36,000,0000 at The Agency.
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA:The former digs of "Popular Mechanics" editor Thomas Stimson, this mid-century steel-and-concrete ranch was dubbed a "masterpiece" of its time (and even had an automatic garage door!). With a freshly updated kitchen and thoughtful details like an outdoor fire pit, this contemporary-chic estate will keep looking swanky well into the future. $1,800,000 at Crosby Doe Associates.
CANNES, FRANCE: Live like an A-lister in this massive Cannes villa, which is located on 2.5 acres of forest overlooking the coastline. Inside, you'll find high-roller necessities like marble colonnades, two separate swimming pools, a home theater, and wrap-around terraces with ocean views. Price Upon Request at Christies.
SOUTH VERO BEACH, FLORIDA: This imposing, walled-in Florida compound extends across fifteen acres (and even stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the nearby Indian River). In addition to eleven bedrooms and two separate guest cottages, the property features a courtyard lap pool and an oceanfront infinity pool for days when you just can't choose. $27,900,000 at Christies Real Estate.
SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK: This stately Southampton property comes complete with necessary second-home amenities like a sunken tennis court, gunite pool and spa, extensive home gym, and massive walk-in closets. $18,000,000 at Corcoran.
LONDON, UK: This gentlemanly London townhouse may offer plenty to love—like its finger print entry elevators, glass balustrade staircase, and bespoke furniture—but we're extra keen on the gi-normous closets, which were fashioned from "fumed oak and walnut." $22,500,000 at Christies.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This double-height NYC penthouse is one of the most extravagant the city has to offer, featuring glass walls, maple floors, and state-of-the-art appliances in the lavish kitchen and dining areas. The space also features touch pads in every room to manage lighting, temperature, and electronic window shades. Wondering who lives here now? It's none other than hedge fund titan Steve Cohen. $115,000,000 at Corcoran.
CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES: Situated on a hill overlooking the picturesque island of Cebu, this elegant stone villa boasts ritzy amenities like covered outdoor entertaining areas, barbecue stations, and lush gardens. Price Upon Request at Sothebys.
SUNSET STRIP, CALIFORNIA:
Just down the road from Chateau Marmont, this "quaint" English-style mansion features a guest annex, caretaker's cottage, and three-level "Museo" complete with a private wine room and tasting mezzanine. $24,500,000 at The Agency.
