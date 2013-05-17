Real Estate Porn: A $115 Million New York Penthouse and a Thomas Jefferson Designed Mansion

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re dusting off our Chanel couture for a sojourn at this ritzy Cannes villa, which boasts two swimming pools (always handy to have an extra), in home theater, and wrap-around terraces overlooking the ocean.

Thomas Jefferson may be best known for writing the Declaration of Independence, but—little known fact—he was also the Founding Father of Ballin’. We intend to kick it like it’s 1776 at this Jefferson-designed Virginia mansion—which heads to auction next month—which comes with a seven bedrooms and a whopping eleven separate guest houses.

