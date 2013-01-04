Real Estate Porn: A $74 Million Compound on Palm Beach’s Billionaire Row and a Private Bowling Alley in Dallas

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and this week, a $15 million ranch in Celinas, Texas—which features a living room appointed with 40 pieces of taxidermy (including lions and polar bears) and a “mare motel”—serves as proof.

Living large also finds new meaning in Rio de Janeiro, where a Claudio Bernades-designed mansion—complete with indoor-outdoor swimming pools and 365 meters of private coastline—has just hit the market. And don’t worry about inconveniencing your friends with airport layovers: the estate comes with not one, but two heliports.

Which luxe listings do you see yourself in this week?

1 of 10 DALLAS, TEXAS: Everything is bigger in Texas, including the mansions. This swanky Dallas estate boasts a whopping 18,000 square feet of luxury living, complete with a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, putting green, tennis courts, and—best of all—a four-lane bowling alley, complete with retro '50s fittings. $24,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies PAROS, GREECE: Live like a Greek goddess in this classic Paros mansion, which features white-washed stone walls and sweeping views of the Mediterranean. If you're looking to soak up a little sun (and why wouldn't you?), take your meals in the outdoor kitchen adjacent to the massive infinity pool. Price Upon Request at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys JUPITER ISLAND, FLORIDA: Set on 3.7 acres of tropical gardens, this Jupiter Island mansion boasts private tennis courts and a 6,000 square foot fitness center (dubbed "The Spa"), complete with locker rooms, steam rooms, and a juice bar. Post work-out, kick it in the open-air entertainment center, which features a built-in grill station station and bar. $19,995,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MILAN, ITALY: This glam mansion—designed by architects Carlo De Carli and Antonio Carminati—exudes Milanese chic, from the lush rooftop terrace to the swank billiards room. When you're not prepping elaborate Italian meals in the gleaming kitchen, sweat off some calories in a private fitness center overlooking the courtyard. $64,601,187 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This roomy penthouse duplex is accessible via private elevator, and features four bedrooms and five baths in addition to a formal parlour and reception area. We're particularly keen on the Christopher Peacock designed kitchen, which comes with slab stone counters, Sub Zero refrigerators, a wine cooler, and a gorgeous Wolf six-burner range stove. $19,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: We did a double-take when we came across this Claudio Bernardes mansion on a tropical island off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Complete with an indoor-outdoor infinity pool, the property features five separate bungalows connected by courtyards and waterways. The open living room may be our favorite feature, overlooking 365 meters of coast. If you need to get away on a whim, the estate comes with not one, but two heliports. Price Upon Request at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies REMBERT, SOUTH CAROLINA: Don't let the humble name fool you: the "Acorn Farm" in South Carolina is pure luxury living, from the massive home theater to the 5,000 bottle wine cellar. A wood-paneled elevator connects three floors of the main building, while a separate building houses an elegant office, kitchen, and two full bedrooms. Bonus for dog lovers: there's a six-room dog kennel on the property. $6,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies CELINA, TEXAS: Big game hunters deserve suitably big digs, and this 314-acre Texas estate is just the ticket. Described as an "equestrian amusement park," the property features two horse arenas, a ranch manager's home, and a "mare motel" (don't ask us what that means). The stone-wall living room features 40 mounted pieces of taxidermy, including two lions, a polar bear, and a smattering of other rare beasties. $15,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys PALM BEACH, FLORIDA: Located along the legendary Billionaire's Row, this super-luxe Florida mansion sits on 2.5 private acres. With nine bedrooms and a smattering of separate guest homes, the property also feature a private boat dock—perfect for tying up your new yacht. $74,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: With blue-lit pools connected by a series of mini-waterfalls, this Beverly Hills property is a high roller's fantasy, from the marble-framed living room to the separate two bedroom, two bathroom guest house (which, naturally, comes with its own kitchen). $16,900,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency Next slideshow starts in 10s Everything But a French: Manicures That Show Off Your New Engagement Ring

















