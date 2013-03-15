Real Estate Porn: A $58 Million Beverly Hills Mansion and a South Carolina Plantation

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re wondering how much of our apartment would fit inside the massive custom closet in this $58 million Beverly Hills mansion, which also boasts a 60-foot infinity pool, rooftop garden, and “grand ballroom.”

We’re also dusting off our skis for this $12.9 million Telluride ski-in, ski-out estate, which is located mere steps from the slopes.

And because summer can’t come soon enough, we’re fantasizing about warmer days in these two beachfront mansions: a shingled $9.4 million Montauk estate with an outdoor entertaining area, and this glamorous $22 million Malibu estate (complete with oceanfront jacuzzi and on-site movie theater).

1 of 10 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: There's a lot to love about this 48,000 square foot mega-mansion in Beverly Hills: a 60-foot infinity pool, alfresco dining area, 5,000 bottle wine cellar, and massive rooftop garden. But if we could choose just one feature to have in our own home, it would definitely be this outrageously huge closet (which could probably fit our entire apartment). $58,000,000 at Joyce Rey. Photo: Joyce Rey/Joyce Rey MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: This ultra-luxe Malibu estate is situated right on the sand, and features a zen garden, oceanfront "spa," and a movie viewing room. Of course, you'll have to adjust to the roar of Pacific Coast Highway. $22,000,000 at Joyce Rey. Photo: Joyce Rey/Joyce Rey MONTAUK, NEW YORK: Speaking of beach-front living, this Montauk mansion comes with 1.5 acres of oceanfront luxury. The integrated design features aspects of the original shingled beachhouse, but with modern upgrades like a football-field size lawn and an outdoor bar. $9,400,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Sleek and elegant, this concrete mini-mansion in Auckland, New Zealand offers a totally open floor plan with floor to ceiling glass windows overlooking a small infinity pool. $2,200,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys GEORGETOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA: Located on 1,000 acres along the Pee Dee River, this giant plantation has been carefully restored to look the way it did in 1860, with a smokehouse, carriage house, and historic rice threshing mill. $15,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO: Designed for seriously swanky entertainers, this Santa Fe estate comes with a private theatre, billiards room, wet bar, and massive gathering spaces as well as a tricked-out gourmet kitchen with all the latest luxury appliances. $5,800,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This 6,000 square foot Bel-Air mansion bills itself as a "villa," and boasts sweeping views of the nearby Bel-Air Country club where, as The Real Estalker points out, gentleman are not allowed to wear "jeans or denims of any color...football jerseys, or any type of shirt with printed phrases." Well, that's a relief. $7,998,000 at Coldwell Banker, via the Real Estalker. Photo: The Real Estalker/The Real Estalker SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA: Built by the heir to a canned pickle fortune (really), this colonial-revival in Scottsdale features French limestone floors, parchment plastered walls, and ebony walnut accents along with sweeping views of the red Arizona desert. $6,7950,000 at Realtor.com. Photo: Realtor.com/Realtor.com CALVIA, SPAIN: At 2,000 square meters (just over 21,000 square feet), this Spanish estate is chock full of interesting details, like a wine cellar that doubles as a light installation (pictured), heated floors, and meticulously landscaped grounds. $8,400,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys TELLURIDE, COLORADO: Situated mere steps from the nearest ski trail, this Telluride ranch boasts park-like grounds and dramatic views of the surrounding mountains. For eco-conscious shoppers, the renovation was executed primarily with "green" or recycled materials—even the steam room and spa. $12,900,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















