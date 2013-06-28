Real Estate Porn: A 350 Person Ballroom in California and a Compound on Casey Key

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re sipping our favorite vintage in the “wine-tasting room” of this sexy Beverly Hills pad before making our way to an opening inside the private art gallery of this contemporary Elk, California estate.

Later, we’ll kick up our heels on the private beach attached to this Florida compound on Casey Key—after all, traversing 11,000 square feet of private gardens, tennis courts, and “seaside sculpture gardens” can really wear a girl out.

Which new listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 11 Click through the gallery to see the real estate listings that have us drooling this week! BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: This glamorous little pad in Beverly Hills is situated at the end of a long gated drive, and comes with luxe finishings like Brazilian walnut floors, porcelain tile details, and a twenty-four foot fireplace. $6,995,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency OYSTER HARBORS, MASSACHUSETTS: Occasionally our passion for luxe finishings and ritzy amenities gives way to our longing for rustic shingles, white picket fences, and row boats. Happily, there's no need to choose with this elegant Cape Cod compound (the former digs of billionaire Bill Koch), which is nestled on a 1.58 acres of a private island and comes with its own private beach. $15,000,000 at Robert Paul. Photo: Robert Paul/Robert Paul BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: This super swanky penthouses occupies the dome atop the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel. Inside, the 3,800 square foot space boasts eighteen foot ceilings, lounge areas, and a private terrace. Bonus: you still get access to all the hotel amenities, including its concierge, sundeck, pool, and gym. $13,950,000 at California Moves. Photo: California Moves/California Moves ELK, CALIFORNIA: We're suckers for floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and this contemporary mansion—set high about the Pacific Ocean on a 180-foot bluff—has plenty. Not only that, but it boasts a "shielded" swimming pool and hot tub (to protect against ocean breezes), Proteus garden, and an "art gallery." $4,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys CASEY KEY, FLORIDA: This bay-front compound comes with 300 feet of pristine white beach as well as a pool, cascading rock fountain, two private boat docks, tennis courts, and—naturally—a seaside sculpture garden. $14,950,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies WAINSCOTT, LONG ISLAND: This newly constructed Wainscott mega-mansion looks over eight-acres of carefully manicured greenery. Of course, the real Hamptons selling points are to be found inside, where you'll find luxe kitchen appliances, an entertaining suite, full gym and "wine tasting cellar." $24,950,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW YORK, NEW YORK: This airy downtown loft comes with some rare New York City anomalies like a wood-burning fureplace, "grand gallery," arched windows and a rooftop garden. Our favorite feature? The recessed skylights. $9,995,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Developed by hotelier Ian Schrager (of the Grammercy Park Hotel), this 4,200-square-foot duplex features amenities befitting a luxury hotel, including a marble-framed fireplace, glass dining area, terrace, and modern art accents. $14,900,000 at Streeteasy. Photo: StreetEasy/StreetEasy ROLLING HILLS, CALIFORNIA: This 50,000 square foot mega-mansion comes with high roller entertainment features like a ballroom (to accommodate up to 350 guests), a clay tennis court (built to French Open specs), indoor tennis court (built to US Open specs), bocce court, rose garden and—bonus for horticulturists—"24 varieties of fruit and nut trees." $53,000,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies CANYON POINT, UTAH: The latest hotel by the Aman family on an isolated stretch of Utah desert will feature 36 private-owned villas by architect Annabelle Seldorf, each outfitted with swimming pools (built into the rock), yoga studios, and sun-drenched living quarters. $7,000,000 at Amam Resorts.

