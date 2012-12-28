Real Estate Porn: Your Own 10-Seat Movie Theater and a Luxe Farm Retreat

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re dreaming about taste-testing our own Pinot Noir from a $14 million vineyard in Agua Dolce, California, and planning an exclusive movie screening in the ten-seat movie theater attached to this $39 million Mecox Bay mansion.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for a slice of the simple life, we recommend the elegant Bridelwood Farm, which—for a cool $16.9 million—offers 13 barns and 6,000-square-feet of pseudo-rural luxury.

What listings have you drooling this week? Tell us in the comments below!

1 of 10 AUSTIN, TEXAS: Laid-back Austin life is even better with the addition of an infinity pool, 2,200 bottle wine cellar and an automated system that allows you to control the house with a touch of your iPhone—all of which are included in this gangbusters Texas estate. $5,250,000 at Zillow. Photo: Zillow/Zillow NEWPORT, CALIFORNIA: Situated on five converging waterways in Newport Beach, this modern estate is designed to feel like a boat itself, with an infinity pool and various waterfalls ovelrooking a sandy private beach and harbor. $21,900,000 at The Agency. Photo: The Agency/The Agency COCONUT GROVE, FLORIDA: This classically luxe Florida mansion features creatue comforts like a white marble kitchen as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining venues. If you need a break from all the opulence, camp out in the separate guest house, which features two massive bedrooms plus an office and gym. $12,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MANALAPAN, FLORIDA: This spanking new Georgian-style mansion boasts 16,000-square-feet of oceanfront luxury. A first-floor oceanfront master suite plus a wine cellar, library, and—our favorite—an infinity pool right on the sand are just a few of the high-roller perks. $28,750,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran NEW PRESTON, CT: Country living gets a luxe upgrade in this elegant Connecticut colonial. Zoned for "horse living," you can comfortably house your champion Fresians while creating artwork masterpieces in the furnished artist studio. $3,000,000 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys NEW YORK, NY: In addition to ornate moldings and sophisticated furnishings, this giant Fifth Avenue apartment boasts rare, unobstructed views of Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. $22,000,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran OCALA, FLORIDA: Ever dream of operating your own farm? Us either, but the lifestyle looks pretty appealing at Bridlewood Farm, a luxe Florida operation with 13 barns, 146 fields and an elegant, 6,000-square-foot main house—complete with pool house and spa—atop a grassy knoll. $16,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies SANTA GERTRUDIS, SPAIN: If vaulted wood ceilings and adobe walls are your cup of tea, check out this rambling Spanish mansion, which features four bedrooms, a wood-burning oven and real terracotta floors. As an added bonus, you can pluck fruit for your elaborate kitchen creations in your own citrus grove. $3,306,878 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys AGUA DOLCE, CALIFORNIA: Translating to "sweet water" in Italian, the elegant Agua Dulce vineyard—situated in the green Sierra Pelona Mountains—is named after a natural underground aquifer. When you're not perfecting your signature Pinot, aviation enthusiasts can take flying lessons at the small airport located just a mile away. $14,900,000 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies MECOX BAY, NY: Situated on 2.3 acres in Mecox Bay, this 15,000-square-foot Hamptons mansion was designed by architect Val Florio, and boasts sophisticated features like a double-height foyer, a formal dining room, and a 10-seat movie theater with an adjacent rec room stocked with billiards, table tennis, darts, and arcade games. $39,500,000 at Corcoran. Photo: Corcoran/Corcoran Next slideshow starts in 10s 15 Fashionable Duffle Bags Ideal For Weekend Getaways

















