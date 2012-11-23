Real Estate Porn: 10 Over-the-Top New Listings Including Madonna’s NYC Pad

Whether or not you’re a captain of industry, few pleasures in life are as uncomplicated as clicking through impossibly luxe (and ridiculously expensive) real estate listings.

This week, we’re fantasizing about landing on the private ‘copter pad at a ritzy Mallorca villa, hiding among the redwoods at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Brandes House, and kicking back with a pina colada on our own private island.

Oh, and if that all sounds a tad much, you can go the subtle route with Madonna’s “low-key” $23.5 million condo in New York City.

1 of 10 SPAIN: Smack between the bays of Alcudia and Pollensa, this castle-like Mallorca property boasts panoramic mountain views. Naturally, it comes equipped with the usual ritzy amenities—tennis courts, for example, and en-suite steam rooms—but there are some extraordinary details as well, like the helicopter pad in the driveway. $63,791,784 at Sothebys. Photo: /sothebys CALIFORNIA: Located in one of the world's most expensive zip-codes, the sprawling Bradbury Estate comes complete with a glowing green lap pool, 2-story library and a 3-D movie theater. If that isn't enough to satisfy your balla sensibilities, perhaps the 2,000 bottle wine cellar, 25-yard shooting range or two-story waterfall will. $78,800,000 at Luxury Real Estate. Photo: /luxuryrealestate.com THAILAND: It may be short on square footage, but this beach front villa in Koh Samui makes up for it with luxe amenities like transparent balconies (for maximizing waterfront views) and iPad controlled lighting, heat, and windows. For high-rollers that like a dash of eco street cred with their luxury beach homes, the property also features eco-friendly bamboo flooring and solar panel water heater units. $1,300,000 at International Luxury Real Estate. Photo: /lire.com CALIFORNIA: After the recession, media mogul Halsey Minor began auctioning off a bevy of grand old mansions, including the ironically-named Petit Trianon (which Marie Antoinette dubbed her ritzy faux-shack outside Versailles). With interiors designed by Obama decorator, Michael S. Smith, the San Francisco estate has a palatial appeal, from the black marble foyer and a crystal-adorned grand ballroom. $25,000,000 at Pacific Union International. Photo: /pacunion.com IRELAND: Christie's hasn't made the price of its extraordinary Lyons Demesne estate in County Kildare, Ireland public, but with its rambling old stables, immaculate symmetrical gardens and super-valuable artworks (including three columns from the Golden House of Nero in Rome), we're betting it's, you know...up there. Price Upon Request, at Christie's. Photo: /Christie's International Real Estate NEW YORK: Given that she also owns a gated mansion across town, it's not totally surprising that Madonna is unloading her "low-key" townhouse—located, conveniently, on 110 square feet of Central Park frontage. Designed and decorated by the Queen of Pop's brother, Christopher Ciccone, the ritzy property is exploding with original artworks by the likes of Salvador Dali, Fernand Leger and Picasso. That's what we call bang for your buck. $23,500,000 at Brown Harris Stevens. Photo: /Brown Harris Stevens SAINT TROPEZ: Who among us hasn't fantasized about living in a luxury hotel a la Eloise? High-rollers can get their chance at the Chateau Martin, a 4.7 acre waterfront complex—complete with 50 glitzy suites, pool, restaurant and bar—that could easily be converted into a private (if totally gargantuan and impractical) estate. $16,750,000 at Corcoran. Photo: /corcoran CALIFORNIA: Located on a whopping 10,000 acres, the Stone Canyon Ranch ain't your average horse and pony show. For one thing, modern architect Ugo Sap designed the perfectly symmetrical main house, as well as the pyramid-shaped fire pit adjacent to the reflecting pool. But that hasn't got anything on the three separate equestrian centers, which glow red at night. $32,000,000 at Christie's. FLORIDA: There comes a time in every billionaire's life when you realize it's time to settle down, On a private island, of course. Priced under $30 million, Little Bokeelia Island is something of a private paradise bargain, boasting an original Spanish-style "manor" an accompanying village (complete with your own personal history museum). $29,500,000 at Christie's. Photo: /Christie's International Real Estate WASHINGTON: A Frank Lloyd Wright original is a necessity in any serious real estate collector's portfolio. The sleek "Usonian" house was built in 1952, and is fashioned from redwood to match the surrounding forest—3.2 acres of which are included in the sale. $1,390,000 at Sothebys. Photo: /Sothebys Next slideshow starts in 10s Gobble, Gobble! How Celebs and the Jet Set Spent Thanksgiving

















