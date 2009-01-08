Ready to Wear

Photo Courtesy of: Patrick McMullan

Some of my favorite shoppers hosted ASMALLWORLD and NET-A-PORTER.COM‘s Fall Trunk Show and Cruise 2009 Preview, including Vogue’s Valerie Boster, ASW’s Sabine Heller, and Charriols, well Coralie Charriol Paul. The event was held at the chic chic chic penthouse of 333 West 14th Street, with enough clothing racks of gorgeous garments to make Patricia Field jealous. Though outraged that there was nary a menswear item in site, I was reassured that Net was soon adding a whole section for dudes.

Placated, I browsed with Coralie, whom I helped shop for maternity wear (if you didn’t already know, CCP is already twelve weeks—congratulations cherie!). We eyed some Mcqueen coats, and debated over a delicious cashmere wrap, but in the end settled for some practical Stella MCartney grey wool leggings. While fingering a structed RM by Roland Mouret sheath (her favorite designer), she asked the modiste if she could maybe order a couple, sighing—”he’s just my absolute favorite.” I mean, you gotta be fab if you’re already buying clothes for après le bebe!