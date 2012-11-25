Ready, Set, Click! Your Guide To 40 Major Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday: The antithesis of Black Friday in every way. Instead of banging down the doors of our favorite stores to score discounted merchandise, we park ourselves in front of our computers and scour the wide world of the web for amazing deals.

Apart from the fact that you can shop from the comfort of your own home, it seems that—due to the rising presence of online retailers and e-commerce sites—Cyber Monday is fast becoming just as big a phenomenon as Black Friday, with just as many sales to be discovered. Plus, it’s a hell of a lot easier to navigate. Unlike shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, you don’t really need a game plan on Cyber Monday—just a list of sites you love and a working index finger.

Because the sheer number of websites to browse is beyond vast, we’ve compiled a handy guide designed to help you find the best, most stylish deals from major fashion sites like Piperlime, Shopbop, and Scoop to beauty and wellness faves like Bliss, Bobbi Brown and Philosophy.