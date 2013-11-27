Get Ready To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner With These 7 Amazing Julia Child GIFs



When cooking and feeling a bit flummoxed, we tend to ask ourselves, “What would Julia do?” Julia Child, that is. And no time do we find ourselves more in a cooking panic than around Thanksgiving and the holidays in general.

So do a little game day huddle with yourself before you get to cooking this year by watching these classic Julia Child GIFs, along with some of Child’s most famous cooking advice. And when in doubt remember Child’s famous words: “Always remember: If you’re alone in the kitchen and you drop the lamb, you can always just pick it up. Who’s going to know?”

1. “A party without cake is just a meeting,” Child famously said. Sure the cooking maestro would feel the same way about Thanksgiving without turkey.

2. “One of the secrets, and pleasures, of cooking is to learn to correct something if it goes awry; and one of the lessons is to grin and bear it if it cannot be fixed,” Child said in My Life in France.

3. “…no one is born a great cook, one learns by doing, ” Child said in My Life in France. In other words, get stirring.

4. “Always remember: If you’re alone in the kitchen and you drop the lamb, you can always just pick it up. Who’s going to know?”

5. “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces—just good food from fresh ingredients,” Child famously advised.

6. “Maybe the cat has fallen into the stew, or the lettuce has frozen, or the cake has collapsed—eh bien, tant pis! Usually one’s cooking is better than one thinks it is,” Child once shared. “And if the food is truly vile, as my ersatz eggs Florentine surely were, then the cook must simply grit her teeth and bear it with a smile—and learn from her mistakes.”

7. “This is my invariable advice to people: Learn how to cook- try new recipes, learn from your mistakes, be fearless, and above all have fun,” Child said in My Life in France. When in doubt, do the cooking shimmy a la Child.

