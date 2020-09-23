10 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Face Masks To Honor the Legendary Supreme Court Superhero

Scroll To See More Images

Following the tragic passing of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg late last week, much of the world is still mourning such a significant loss and looking for meaningful ways to commemorate her legacy and continue her life-long fight for equality and justice. I think it’s safe to say that the best and undoubtedly most important thing you do to honor the late feminist icon is to make absolutely damn sure that you’re registered to vote in this year’s presidential election, and of course, to make sure you actually make it to the polls (or send out your mail-in ballot on time, of course!).

Once you have those bases covered though if you just so happen to be also be looking for a wearable way to reverberate her enduring tenor, there’s no shortage of Ruth Bader Ginsburg merch to do just the trick, from t-shirts to signed memorabilia, and of course, protective face masks featuring RBG designs and some of the G.O.A.T. of the Supreme Court’s most notable quotes —not to mention a slew of punny catchphrases like “The Ruth Will Set You Free,” and “You Can’t Spell the Truth Without Ruth.”

Given that face mask coverings have become an official accessory category as of late, we’re not really all that surprised that RBG-emblazoned styles have started selling like hotcakes online, and we’re not mad about it either. In all seriousness though, we’re not merely here to advocate commodifying the groundbreaking work she fought fearlessly for and the cultural and political progress that she undoubtedly catalyzed throughout her nearly five-decade career. So whether you’re buying a new RBG t-shirt or face mask to pay homage to the Supreme Court superhero, let them serve as visual reminders to keep up the work she started, stay actionable, and VOTE.

We love the pop-art-inspired portraiture on this one.

One of RBG’s famous (and powerful) quotes: “When I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court] and I say, ‘When there are nine,’ people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

I am seriously here for this celestial-inspired style.

The Supreme Court queen totally deserves this crown.

Stock for this best-seller is going quick.

This one’s my personal favorite.

This triple-layered “mask with attitude” is designed with antimicrobial fabric and a super awesome RBG print, of course.

A solid RBG pun.

This face mask can be customized with the copy or catchphrase of your choice.

I love this illustrated print even more than this chic colorway.