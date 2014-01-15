Congrats to the Worst: See Who Got Nominated For Razzie Awards This Year

Awards season typically makes a big show of honoring the year’s absolute best in film and television, but it also brings with it the Razzie Awards, which call out the year’s most abysmal movies and performances.

Leading the pack this year: “Grown Ups 2” the ridiculous “comedy” sequel about four childhood friends who are—you guessed it—kinda all grown up. The movie stars Adam Sandler (also known as the Razzie king, thanks to his flicks scoring noms pretty much every year), Kevin James, Chris Rock and David Spade.

The movie managed to nab a whopping eight Razzie nominations, including worst picture, worst sequel, worst ensemble, worst screenplay, worst lead actor for Sandler, worst supporting actor for Taylor Lautner, worst supporting actress for Salma Hayek and worst director for Dennis Dugan.

Other worst picture nominees: Disney’s Wild West romp “The Lone Ranger” starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer, Tyler Perry’s“A Madea Christmas,” “Movie 43” featuring Kate Winslet, Richard Gere, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry, and Will and Jaden Smith‘s sci-fi flick “After Earth” (which the Razzie site humorously quipped is “set on “Planet Nepotism.”)

A few actors were lucky enough to score their first-ever Razzie nods this year including past Oscar nominees Depp and Naomi Watts for her panned portrayal of Princess Diana in “Diana,” as well as young Hollywood members Jaden Smith and Selena Gomez for “Getaway.”

The nominees will be “honored” in Hollywood on March 1, the night before the Oscars.

Read on for a partial list of major nominees, then had over to Razzies.com to see the rest. Oh, and let us know who you think deserves to win!

WORST PICTURE

After Earth

Grown Ups 2

The Lone Ranger

A Madea Christmas

Movie 43

WORST ACTOR

Johnny Depp: The Lone Ranger

Ashton Kutcher: Jobs

Adam Sandler: Grown Ups 2

Jaden Smith: After Earth

Sylvester Stallone: Bullet To The Head, Escape Plan, Grudge Match

WORST ACTRESS

Halle Berry: Movie 43; The Call

Selena Gomez: Getaway

Lindsay Lohan: The Canyons

Tyler Perry: A Madea Christmas

Naomi Watts: Diana, Movie 43

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga: Machete Kills

Salma Hayek: Grown Ups 2

Katherine Heigl: The Big Wedding

Kim Kardashian: Tyler Perry’s Temptation

Lindsay Lohan: Scary Movie 5