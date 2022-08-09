These $19 Leggings Stayed ‘Unscathed’ After Shoppers ‘Rolled Down a Mountain’ in Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Working out can involve a number of things: squatting, lifting, running, doing yoga poses that make you contort your body into what feels like a pretzel shape. No matter what exercise you’re practicing, you need clothing that can move with your body and endure pretty much anything. I’ve had my fair share of leggings that were a bit too see-through or snagged with ease, but luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable pair that’s invincible.

One of the reviewers quite literally skidded down a mountain in Raypose’s Leggings and came out of it with no damage done to the fabric. This sounds like a made-up story, but the shopper even included photo evidence.

“Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up,” they wrote. “My leggings did not rip not even a little bit and I got stuck on rocks and trees.”

I’m not sure what more you could need to convince you of these leggings’ ability to last. Made from 43 percent polyester, 43 percent polyamide and 14 percent Spandex, the four-way stretch fabric keeps up with your every movement and passes the squat test. It’s also sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying. Next time you finish a hot yoga class, there’s no need to worry about driving home in a puddle of your own sweat.

These workout leggings will soon become the clear MVP in your rotation, so don’t hesitate to buy a few pairs. They cost only $19 a piece on Amazon and come in six different colors.

Fabric aside, these leggings feature side pockets, an inner pocket and unique seams. Additionally, the high waistband flatters your figure and doesn’t roll down.

“I’ve had these leggings for a few months. They’re great and I like the small pockets, but I didn’t bother leaving a review until now… because I have also rolled down a mountain in these leggings and come out unscathed,” wrote another reviewer. “Not only am I fine, but the leggings are immaculate,” the reviewer added. “Assuming they’re not cursed to make people fall down mountains, I’m planning to buy one in every color.”

“They have become my favorite leggings. I [own] so many leggings, but the material these ones have is amazing, better than the Gym Shark for a fraction of the price,” explained another reviewer. “I’ve had these leggings for almost two months and the material still looks unused every time I wash them. I recently had a baby, so the tummy control is amazing, and they help me feel confident and they help keep everything in its place while working out.”

Raypose’s Leggings win major points since they can withstand a tumble down a mountain. Even if you’re not hiking and are simply wearing them to the grocery store, you never know what might come your way. Stay prepared in these leggings so that you don’t have to stress whenever life throws you a curveball, whether it’s while doing the splits or hiking rocky terrain.