Ray J Claims Kim ‘Didn’t Tell’ Kanye She Allegedly Released Her Own Sex Tape—He Let Him ‘Know Everything’

His final word. Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape made the rounds again after its feature in Hulu’s The Kardashians, but the singer wants to put the subject to rest. In the last half of a two-part interview with DailyMail, Ray J reveals all the details of his meeting with Kanye West prior to when the rapper gave the hard drive of the alleged sex tape to Kim on The Kardashians.

In the second episode of The Kardashians, Kim pulled out a hard drive that supposedly contained her second sex tape with Ray J. Her ex Kanye flew overnight to retrieve all the footage of Kim’s alleged sex tape with Ray J, which was allegedly stored on a laptop shared by the “Sexy Can I” singer. “He got all of the sex tape back,” the Skims founder said while crying on the TV show. “He got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

In the interview with DailyMail released on May 6, 2022, Ray J confirms the meeting with the Donda rapper but wanted to further explain the details of what truly happened between them. It all started with Kanye calling Ray J while the singer was hospitalized with pneumonia in Miami. The Love and Hip Hop star said he was happy to give the laptop containing footage of him and Kim to Kanye after the producer contacted him. They met in a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, where Ray J told Kanye everything. Mainly, Ray J revealed how he, Kim and momager Kris Jenner teamed up to purposefully release the original sex tape in 2007.

The singer claimed that he was not paid, although Kanye claimed that Ray J extorted him for the hard drive. Ray J confirmed that he handed over all of the content on the laptop, and explained the timeline of events. “I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had – he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him. It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively,” Ray J claimed.“It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape. I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true.”

However, Ray J revealed that the Yeezy founder was distracted when he was explaining everything. “I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say. But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show.”

Ray J was also angry that Ye revealed details about their meeting on The Kardashians. ​​”All I wanted from him was for him to help me clear my name. I can’t keep being blackballed like this,” he explained. “‘It defames my character so much for a dude to come and get a laptop that I gave him and specifically told him do not tell anybody we even met because I’m genuinely giving you this laptop to make you feel better, father to father.”

Ray J initially reacted to The Kardashians scene on Instagram. “All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” he commented on HollywoodUnlocked’s Instagram post of the scene on April 29, 2022. Rumors of a second sex tape were first revealed in September 2021 when Ray J’s manager told Wack100 radio “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen,” he said at the time. “We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

