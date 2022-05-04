Ray J Just Accused Kim of Making a ‘Deal’ to Purposely Release Their Sex Tape—& Kris ‘Embraced’ It

Telling his side. Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape may have been planned all along. The singer claims that his infamous sex tape leak with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was orchestrated by the Kardashian family in order to launch their careers forward.

Ray J told DailyMail UK that the Kardashian family planned the sex tape leak, and he has been facing the consequences ever since. ‘’For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.” He clarified, ”I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

The final straw for Kim’s ex-boyfriend was when an episode of The Kardashians revealed a moment with the family, that Ray J himself claims to be false. In the second episode of The Kardashians, Kim tells her family that her ex-husband Kanye West retrieved the second sex tape from Ray J in Los Angeles and took a red-eye flight to New York to give the hard drive it was contained in to Kim, just hours before she hosted Saturday Night Live. The topic of the sex tape was also mentioned in the first episode of the Hulu series when Kim’s son Saint found a feature on Roblox that was promoting a non-existent second sex tape.

Ray J told the UK news site that the Kardashian family actually owns all the sex tapes made by himself and Kim. “They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all,” he defended himself. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

​​Kim and Ray J’s sex tape leaked in 2007, two years after their breakup and months before the premiere of Kim’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The singer and the Skims founder started dating in 2005 after Kim’s marriage to Damon Thomas. Rumors of a second sex tape emerged in September 2021 when Ray J’s manager, Wack 100, claimed on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast that he had a copy of the sex tape and wanted to give it as a “gift” to Kanye. “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen,” he said at the time. “We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

