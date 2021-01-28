Ray J Is Reportedly Filming a Sex Tape With a Kim Kardashian Look-Alike For His OnlyFans &…Wow

Apparently, there’s a Ray J and Kim Kardashian lookalike sex tape coming to OnlyFans. The 40-year-old reportedly plans to “recreate some fun moments” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s doppelgänger, and, well—there are no words.

A source close to the “Sexy Can I” singer spoke to StyleCaster’s sister site HollywoodLife on Wednesday, January 27, about his “magical” OnlyFans plans. According to the insider, “Ray J is launching an OnlyFans account and he’s going to bring on a Kim Kardashian look-a-like to spruce things up and recreate some fun moments.” His plans come more than 13 years after his infamous sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian was leaked, and just months after filing from divorce from his wife of four years, Princess Love, in September 2020.

The insider went on to reveal that while Ray J is hoping to cast a doppelgänger of his ex for the future sex tape, he “doesn’t care at all what Kim thinks about this. He’s just doing his own thing and thinks it’ll blow up.”

“He’s all about nostalgia so he feels like bringing it back, because why not,” the source added. “He has no plans to tell Kim about what he’s doing, either.”

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder, 40, has made her stance about the leaked sex tape clear in the past. The tape, which was filmed while the exes were on vacation in Mexico in 2002, was leaked in 2007. Kardashian immediately sued the film’s distributor at the time. While she ultimately accepted a settlement, the reality star confessed that she was “humiliated” about the tape during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012.

Years later during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in 2018, the mother-of-four revealed that she was also on drugs when the tape was filmed. “I got married on ecstasy,” Kardashian admitted at the time, referring to her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. “I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?” Scott Disick asked, to which Kardashian confirmed the surprising bombshell. “Absolutely! Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time.”