Ray J Just Called Out Kim’s ‘Lie’ About Their Sex Tape on Her New Show—‘So Untrue’

Setting things straight. Ray J reacted to Kim Kardashian receiving her sex tape from Kanye West. The singer commented on HollywoodUnlocked’s Instagram account to reveal what really happened with his and Kim’s rumored second sex tape.

On the episode three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim received a surprise from Kanye before she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The Donda rapper flew overnight to retrieve all the footage of Kim’s alleged sex tape with Ray J. “He got all of the sex tape back,” the Skims founder said while crying. “He got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

When the footage was highlighted on HollywoodUnlocked’s Instagram, Ray J took it upon himself to say that the details of the meeting were false. “All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100 started the rumor of a second sex tape on September 2021 when he claimed on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast that he had a copy of it and wanted to give it as a “gift” to Kanye. “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen,” he said at the time. “We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

Kanye recalled the encounter on an episode of HollywoodUnlocked in January 2022. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he said. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.” He continued, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kim and Ray J’s first sex tape was leaked in 2007. Kim said on The Kardashians that the existence of the second sex tape would be a burden on her family. Kim and Kanye have four kids together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. On the first episode of The Kardashians, Saint discovered a feature on Roblox promoting her mother’s sex tape. Kim immediately shut it down by calling her lawyers and demanding it be taken down.

When she received the hard drive, which didn’t even include the sex tape but Ray J at a nightclub and restaurant, she was relieved. “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she said on The Kardashians. “I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I am so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

