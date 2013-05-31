Shop It Right Now: Amp Up Your Cool Factor With 10 Pairs of Stylish Wayfarers

Now that it’s unofficially summer (hooray!), Ray-Ban has just released their newest line of Wayfarers, which is filled with bright colors, cool patterns, and different materials like wood (above). In celebration of their newest sunnies and because we’re already so looking forward to the warm weekend, we rounded up 10 pairs of the classic frames that we’re obsessing over.

Ray-Ban first manufactured this now-classic frame shape in 1956, thus introducing a revolution in eyewear, which up that point had been exclusively metal. The shape stuck, and 57 years later, the shades have become the epitome of cool. Graduating from all-black designs, wayfarers are now trendy in every color of the rainbow, psychedelic patterns, and lenses that range from reflective blues to brooding grays.

Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite pairs for summer!

