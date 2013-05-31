StyleCaster
Share

Shop It Right Now: Amp Up Your Cool Factor With 10 Pairs of Stylish Wayfarers

What's hot
StyleCaster

Shop It Right Now: Amp Up Your Cool Factor With 10 Pairs of Stylish Wayfarers

Meghan Blalock
by
Shop It Right Now: Amp Up Your Cool Factor With 10 Pairs of Stylish Wayfarers
10 Start slideshow

Now that it’s unofficially summer (hooray!), Ray-Ban has just released their newest line of Wayfarers, which is filled with bright colors, cool patterns, and different materials like wood (above). In celebration of their newest sunnies and because we’re already so looking forward to the warm weekend, we rounded up 10 pairs of the classic frames that we’re obsessing over.

Ray-Ban first manufactured this now-classic frame shape in 1956, thus introducing a revolution in eyewear, which up that point had been exclusively metal. The shape stuck, and 57 years later, the shades have become the epitome of cool. Graduating from all-black designs, wayfarers are now trendy in every color of the rainbow, psychedelic patterns, and lenses that range from reflective blues to brooding grays.

Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite pairs for summer!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:
8 Under-$50 Statement Necklaces That Scream Summer
17 Pairs of Stylish Sneakers To Wear All Summer
4 Easy Ways To Add Color To Your Summer Work Wardrobe

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Ray-Ban Wooden Surf Wayfarers, $165; at Shopbop

Casette Optics Natural Bamboo Wayfarers, $60; at Karma Loop

Floral Wayfarers, $50; at Betsey Johnson

Vintage Wayfarers, $68; at C. Wonder

Ray-Ban Pattern Square Wayfarers, $238; at ASOS

Tortoiseshell Wayfarers, $90; at Kenneth Cole

Rebecca Minkoff Wayfarers, $180; at Bloomingdale's

Printed Wayfarers, $100; at Juicy Couture

Tommy Hilfiger Wayfarers, $60; at Macy's

Marc by Marc Jacobs Wayfarers, $98; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Channel Your Inner Ariel With These Mermaid-Inspired Beauty Products

Channel Your Inner Ariel With These Mermaid-Inspired Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share