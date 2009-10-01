Ray-Ban Sunglasses Launch New Campaign with The Kills and Ladyhawke

As a part of their new ad campaign, Ray-Ban recruited The Kills, Ladyhawke, Black Kids (oh is that where they’ve been??), and others to model their iconic frames and record songs to stream on the Ray-Ban site.

The majority of the bands are rocking the Clubmaster frames. Clever marketing there, Ray-Ban as I too shall buy these sunglass frames and immediately become a rockstar. That is how that works right? Just like if I drink Belvedere vodka, it’ll start raining indoors and Vincent Gallo will fall in love with me under a grand piano…

To see more of the final images of the bands in their respective frames, click here.

Ladyhawke modeling Ray-Ban sunglasses

Black Kids modeling Ray-Ban sunglasses