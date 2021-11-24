Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Sunglasses Are 30% Off RN For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Now we know what you’re probably thinking—“Why do I need to buy sunglasses when it’s dark and cold outside?” That’s a valid question, but trust us when we say sunglasses aren’t reserved for summertime only. The sun shines all year-round and you should make sure you protect your eyes from the rays. Plus, they just look really cool, especially if your frames are the exact same pair that Jennifer Aniston loves.

You know a pair of shades is worth your money if it’s celeb-endorsed, and Ray-Ban’s Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses have been worn by A-listers including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Hilary Duff, and several others.

These shades are chic, classic, and cool. This aviator style ages like fine wine—it never goes out of fashion, and somehow gets better and better as time passes.

We adore everything about Jennifer Aniston and buy everything she uses, from Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask to her detangling and volumizing Wet Brush. Ray-Ban’s Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses are just one more thing to add to our growing list. And we’re more than happy to shop them while they have a limited-time Black Friday discount for 30% off. Treat yourself to a pair right now for $123 on Amazon.

Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses

Besides their timeless look, what else makes these sunglasses so celeb-approved? To start, they have sturdy metal frames that are filled with non-polarized lenses. That means these shades will protect your eyes from UV light. In fact, did you know Ray-Ban was founded in 1937 with the initial audience of U.S. military members? So you know you’re getting top-quality sunglasses that are great for your eyes, too.

We bet you also didn’t know that you can customize the fit to your face shape. Pick from 55mm, 58mm, and 62mm lens width options. Ray-Ban recommends 55mm for narrower faces, 62mm for wider faces, and 58mm for average-sized faces.

Plus, you can choose from 12 different frame and lens colors. Go for a classic gold and brown combo or try a flashier silver and blue colorway—there are no wrong answers.

And might we just add that the Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

“For the money, they are worth the purchase,” says one shopper who gave them a perfect rating. “I have a full round face and these shades are the perfect fit.”

Another shopper says, “Lightweight and very comfortable. Sometimes I forget I have them on!” And isn’t that what we all want?

There’s no need to delay any longer, since you should definitely act quickly on this amazing Ray-Ban deal. However, if aviators aren’t your cup of tea, here are two other equally stylish and discounted options from the brand.

Erika Round Sunglasses

Take your pick from the 22 color options, but we can’t take our eyes off of the tortoiseshell ones. Meghan Markle, Ashley Benson, and Anna Kendrick are just a few of the A-listers who have been spotted in these frames.

Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

These shades are another iconic style from Ray-Ban, and one that celebs like Jessica Alba have worn.