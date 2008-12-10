Ray-Ban Rocks Out

Last night, I headed into the Bowery Ballroom amidst a blinding sea of flashing paparazzi bulbs all devoted to the stunning Diane Kruger who was also walking into the Lower East Side space for the Ray-Ban Remasters party in celebration of the relaunch of their iconic Clubmasters sunglasses (brought back from 1986). Seems Ray-Ban has a lot of influential fans: along with Kruger, a slew of other celebrities filled the upstairs VIP area, including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, the hot guy from Lipstick Jungle (c’mon, no one really knows his name), Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kevin Bacon and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Lively took her love for the new sunglass style to a new level, plucking two pairs right off the Ray-Ban logo wall as she walked out, much to the dismay of the party staff.

Ending the night on a perfect note, one of my favorite bands, The Black Kids, played an incredible set towards the last half of the party, which made the event one of the best of the season, at least as far as I’m concerned. Now, I just have to get my hands on a pair of those Clubmasters. Mark my word–the cute new shades are guaranteed to replace the now-ubiquitous Wayfarer as the sunglasses to wear.