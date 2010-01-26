Ray-Ban Launches Rare Print Line for Spring 2010

There are few items in fashion that have been able to transcend the age and gender barrier quite like the Ray-Ban Wayfarer. For the past 50 years, everyone from Audrey Hepburn to our next-door neighbor has donned the famous black frames.

The Wayfarer may just be one of the most iconic sunglass styles of all time, but still, we love when companies find new ways to reinvent the classics. This spring, Ray-Ban is doing just that — it’s putting a candy-coated, graphic spin on our go-to pair of shades with the launch of the Rare Print collection.

Some pairs feature contemporary patterns imprinted on the inner frames (like a map of New York) while others are covered entirely in funky and colorful prints. We couldnt think of a better way to combat the sun than in black, blue, purple, orange, and multicolored shades.

Check out the Rare Print collection below.













